IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE SCORE: Bumrah gets Bedingham in first over

India vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE SCORE Updates: Jasprit Bumrah struck in the first over of the second day's play as Bedingham, who was looking to be positive, edged one back to the keeper

BS Web Team
India cricket team

Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 1:55 PM IST
With South Africa are still trailing by 36 runs, India would look to take the remaining seven wickets quickly on Day 2 of India vs South Africa 2nd Test at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town today. However, the way Aiden Markram pounced on every wayward deliveries in the final session of Day 1, the Indian bowlers must adhere to perfect line and length in the morning session. 
If experts have to be believed, the Cape Town wicket is expected not to be easy for batting like the preceding day. After South Africa bundled out for their lowest score, 55, since 1992, a dramatic collapse saw India getting bowled for 153 from 153-4. India earned a 98-run lead in the first innings. Coming to bat again, South Africa lost three wickets and they were 62-3 at stumps on Day 1, with Aiden Markram (36) and David Bedingham (7) at the crease.
IND vs SA 2nd Test: India first innings scorecard
South Africa 1st Inning
55-10 (23.2 ov) CRR:2.36
Batter Dismissals Runs Balls Fours Sixes Strike Rate
Aiden Markram c YBK Jaiswal b M Siraj 2 10 0 0 20
Dean Elgar (C) b M Siraj 4 15 0 0 26.67
Tony de Zorzi c KL Rahul b M Siraj 2 17 0 0 11.76
Tristan Stubbs c R Sharma b J Bumrah 3 11 0 0 27.27
David Bedingham c YBK Jaiswal b M Siraj 12 17 2 0 70.59
Kyle Verreynne (WK) c S Gill b M Siraj 15 30 1 0 50
Marco Jansen c KL Rahul b M Siraj 0 3 0 0 0
Keshav Maharaj c J Bumrah b M Kumar 3 13 0 0 23.08
Kagiso Rabada c S Iyer b M Kumar 5 13 0 0 38.46
Nandre Burger c YBK Jaiswal b J Bumrah 4 11 1 0 36.36
Lungi Ngidi Not out 0 0 0 0 0
Extras 5 (b 4, Ib 1, w 0, nb 0, p 0)
Total 55 (10 wkts, 23.2 Ov)
Bowler Overs Maiden Runs Wickets No ball Economy rate
Jasprit Bumrah 8 1 25 2 0 3.13
Mohammed Siraj 9 3 15 6 0 1.67
Prasidh Krishna 4 1 10 0 0 2.5
Mukesh Kumar 2.2 2 0 2 0 0
India vs South Africa LIVE telecast
Star Sports will live broadcast the India vs South Africa 2nd Test match on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD channels.
IND vs SA LIVE streaming
Fans can watch the live stream of the India vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 2 action at Disney+Hotstar.
Stay tuned for IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 2 live score and match updates...

Key Events

1:55 PM

2nd Test Day 2 | India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE: Misfield leads to four

1:51 PM

2nd Test Day 2 | India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE: Loud appeal

1:47 PM

2nd Test Day 2 | India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE: Attacking approach by Proteas

1:43 PM

2nd Test Day 2 | India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE: Sawdust hammered down at the landing crease

1:39 PM

2nd Test Day 2 | India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE: Problem near the landing crease

1:37 PM

2nd Test Day 2 | India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE: Jasprit Bumrah starts the proceedings

1:32 PM

2nd Test Day 2 | India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE: Jasprit Bumrah starts the proceedings

1:28 PM

2nd Test Day 2 | India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE: Ready for action?

1:21 PM

2nd Test Day 2 | India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE: Official pitch report

1:16 PM

2nd Test Day 2 | India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE: Heavy roller being used

1:07 PM

2nd Test Day 2 | India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE: ICC changes stumping review

12:56 PM

2nd Test Day 2 | India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE: WATCH how Siraj took 6 wickets on Day 1

12:44 PM

2nd Test Day 2 | India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE: A bizzare comment on Cape Town

12:30 PM

2nd Test Day 2 | India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE: Indian bowlers to test Proteas batters once again

12:22 PM

2nd Test Day 2 | India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE: Another exciting day up for grabs

LT

2nd Test Day 2 | India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE: Misfield leads to four

 
A misfield by Mohammed Siraj near the boundary lines gives Aiden Markram a four and now the Indian lead is down to just 13 runs. 
 
Check India vs South Africa 2nd Test LIVE full scorecard here

LT

2nd Test Day 2 | India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE: Loud appeal

 
Loud appeal by Jasprit Bumrah for Leg Before Wicket, but it was hitting Markram high on the thigh and therefore, Rohit was reluctant to use the review. 
 
Check India vs South Africa 2nd Test LIVE full scorecard here

LT

2nd Test Day 2 | India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE: Attacking approach by Proteas

 
Even after seeing Bedingham walk back with his attacking approach, the Proteas are going for the attack on every ball as Verreyenne under edges one for a four and pulls one for two down to deep square leg. 
 
Check India vs South Africa 2nd Test LIVE full scorecard here

LT

2nd Test Day 2 | India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE: Sawdust hammered down at the landing crease

 
Rohit is gesturing to the ground staff to come running with the sawdust, He comes in, puts the saw dust near the landing mark and then hammers it down for quite some time as the broadcasters show the hammering in slow motion as if signifying the hammering that batters of both the teams have received from the barrage of good length deliveries. 
 
Check India vs South Africa 2nd Test LIVE full scorecard here

LT

2nd Test Day 2 | India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE: Problem near the landing crease

 
Rohit seems to be worried about something near the landing crease for Mukesh Kumar as a puff of dust blasted after he landed in his follow-through. The message has been conveyed to the fourth umpire who has directed the ground staff to bring something. 
 
Check India vs South Africa 2nd Test LIVE full scorecard here

LT

2nd Test Day 2 | India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE: Jasprit Bumrah starts the proceedings

 
Jasprit Bumrah struck in the first over of the second day's play as Bedingham, who was looking to be positive, edged one back to the keeper. Bedingham looked too unsettled in the crease, always moving and batting with no purpose at all. Even if attack was the go-to mantra discussed in the dressing room, one has to apply their brains. 
 
Check India vs South Africa 2nd Test LIVE full scorecard here

LT

2nd Test Day 2 | India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE: Jasprit Bumrah starts the proceedings

 
The cracks are still wide open on the wicket as Jasprit Bumrah has the new ball in hand and starts the proceedings. Bedingham gets an edge as he tries to pull the short ball and it flies over the slip cordon for a four. 
 
Check India vs South Africa 2nd Test LIVE full scorecard here

LT

2nd Test Day 2 | India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE: Ready for action?

 
Here’s what Sunil Gavaskar thinks ahead of the start of Day 2 of the New Year’s Test. 
 

LT

2nd Test Day 2 | India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE: Official pitch report

 
In the official pitch report, Shaun Pollock and Sunil Gavaskar said that it is not the fuller or the shirt deliveries that are doing the trick, it is rather the quality length balls that have troubled the batters the most. 
 
They both agreed that it was certainly not a 55 wicket, but also not a wicket where more than 300 runs were expected in the first innings. “These types of pitches are dangerous for batters' physical health,” Gavaskar said.
 
The uneven covering of the grass is also a major problem according to Pollock. All the discussions concluded that conditions are not likely to change. 
 

LT

2nd Test Day 2 | India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE: Heavy roller being used

 
The South African team is using a heavy roller to try and bury the steep bounce that the pitch offered on the first day. The Proteas would depend on Aiden Markram and David Bedingham to take them past the 36-run deficit and a position from where they can think of winning the game. 
 

LT

2nd Test Day 2 | India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE: ICC changes stumping review

The fielding sides won't be able to use stumping reviews to check the caught behind now. The International Cricket Council (ICC) brought up a crucial change in the playing conditions during a cricket match. In case a stumping call goes to the third umpire review, then the third umpire will only assess the side-on replays for stumping without considering the caught-behind scenario during the Decision Review System (DRS) referrals.

Tap here to read the full story
ICC amends stumping review. File Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

LT

2nd Test Day 2 | India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE: WATCH how Siraj took 6 wickets on Day 1

Markram's wicket




Dean Elgar's wicket












LT

2nd Test Day 2 | India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE: A bizzare comment on Cape Town

The Day 1 of India vs South Africa 2nd Test went into the cricketing history as a day when 23 wickets fell in a single day of the Test match. Cape Town's Newlands wicket looked unplayable for the majority of time on Day 1 as the hosts South Africa bundled out to their lowest Test score post apartheid era. The Indian story was not different with India losing last six wickets for a zero, a world record once again.
 
With Cape Town wicket catching the eyeballs of the many, South Africa batting coach Ashwell Prince came up with a bizarre theory over the behaviour of Newlands strip.

In the press conference after Day 1, Prince said that a lot of construction work taking place adjacent to Newlands might have also affected the character of the track.

Tap here to read the full story
South Africa batting coach Ashwell Prince on Cape Town wicket. Photo: PTI

LT

2nd Test Day 2 | India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE: Indian bowlers to test Proteas batters once again

Aiden Markram and David Bedingham will begin South African innings as overnight batters today. After creating an unwanted record, India bowlers managed to take two wickets with Mukesh Kumar taking two of the three wickets. Tristan Stubbs, who was playing his maiden Test, looked clueless against Indian pace wicket and threw his wicket away to Jasprit Bumrah.

Markram, though, had impressive run in the final session. He is going to be the potent threat for India, who want to level the two-match series.
Mukesh Kumar. Photo: PTI

LT

2nd Test Day 2 | India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE: Another exciting day up for grabs

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 2 procedings. South Africa will resume today from 62-3, still trailing by 36 runs. 
Aiden Markram. Photo: PTI

Topics :Virat KohliJasprit BumrahKL RahulRohit SharmaIndia vs South AfricaIndia cricket teamSouth Africa cricket teamAiden MarkramTest CricketLungi NgidiKagiso Rabadacricket broadcastsports broadcastingMohammed SirajRavindra JadejaShreyas Iyer

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 12:18 PM IST

