IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE SCORE: Bumrah gets Bedingham in first over

India vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE SCORE Updates: Jasprit Bumrah struck in the first over of the second day's play as Bedingham, who was looking to be positive, edged one back to the keeper
South Africa 1st Inning 55-10 (23.2 ov) CRR:2.36 Batter Dismissals Runs Balls Fours Sixes Strike Rate Aiden Markram c YBK Jaiswal b M Siraj 2 10 0 0 20 Dean Elgar (C) b M Siraj 4 15 0 0 26.67 Tony de Zorzi c KL Rahul b M Siraj 2 17 0 0 11.76 Tristan Stubbs c R Sharma b J Bumrah 3 11 0 0 27.27 David Bedingham c YBK Jaiswal b M Siraj 12 17 2 0 70.59 Kyle Verreynne (WK) c S Gill b M Siraj 15 30 1 0 50 Marco Jansen c KL Rahul b M Siraj 0 3 0 0 0 Keshav Maharaj c J Bumrah b M Kumar 3 13 0 0 23.08 Kagiso Rabada c S Iyer b M Kumar 5 13 0 0 38.46 Nandre Burger c YBK Jaiswal b J Bumrah 4 11 1 0 36.36 Lungi Ngidi Not out 0 0 0 0 0 Extras 5 (b 4, Ib 1, w 0, nb 0, p 0) Total 55 (10 wkts, 23.2 Ov) Bowler Overs Maiden Runs Wickets No ball Economy rate Jasprit Bumrah 8 1 25 2 0 3.13 Mohammed Siraj 9 3 15 6 0 1.67 Prasidh Krishna 4 1 10 0 0 2.5 Mukesh Kumar 2.2 2 0 2 0 0
First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 12:18 PM IST