IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE SCORE: Proteas to resume from 62-3 at 1:30 PM

With South Africa still trailing by 36 runs, India would look to take the remaining seven wickets quickly on Day 2 of India vs South Africa 2nd Test at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town today. However, the way Aiden Markram pounced on every wayward deliveries in the final session of Day 1, the Indian bowlers must adhere to perfect line and length in the morning session.

If experts have to be believed, the Cape Town wicket is expected not to be easy for batting like the preceding day. After South Africa bundled out for their lowest score, 55, since 1992, a dramatic collapse saw India getting bowled for 153 from 153-4. India earned a 98-run lead in the first innings. Coming to bat again, South Africa lost three wickets and they were 62-3 at stumps on Day 1, with Aiden Markram (36) and David Bedingham (7) at the crease.

IND vs SA 2nd Test: India first innings scorecard

India 1st Inning 153-10 (34.5 ov) CRR:4.39 Batter Dismissals Runs Balls Fours Sixes Strike Rate Yashasvi Jaiswal b K Rabada 0 7 0 0 0 Rohit Sharma (C) c M Jansen b N Burger 39 50 7 0 78 Shubman Gill c M Jansen b N Burger 36 55 5 0 65.45 Virat Kohli c A Markram b K Rabada 46 59 6 1 77.97 Shreyas Iyer c K Verreynne b N Burger 0 2 0 0 0 KL Rahul (WK) c K Verreynne b L Ngidi 8 33 1 0 24.24 Ravindra Jadeja c M Jansen b L Ngidi 0 2 0 0 0 Jasprit Bumrah c M Jansen b L Ngidi 0 2 0 0 0 Mohammed Siraj runout (N Burger) 0 1 0 0 0 Prasidh Krishna c A Markram b K Rabada 0 3 0 0 0 Mukesh Kumar Not out 0 0 0 0 0 Extras 24 (b 4, Ib 10, w 5, nb 5, p 0) Total 153 (10 wkts, 34.5 Ov) Bowler Overs Maiden Runs Wickets No Ball Economy rate Kagiso Rabada 11.5 2 38 3 0 3.21 Lungi Ngidi 6 1 30 3 3 5 Nandre Burger 8 2 42 3 0 5.25 Marco Jansen 9 2 29 0 2 3.22



India vs South Africa 2nd Test: South Africa's first innings scorecard





South Africa 1st Inning 55-10 (23.2 ov) CRR:2.36 Batter Dismissals Runs Balls Fours Sixes Strike Rate Aiden Markram c YBK Jaiswal b M Siraj 2 10 0 0 20 Dean Elgar (C) b M Siraj 4 15 0 0 26.67 Tony de Zorzi c KL Rahul b M Siraj 2 17 0 0 11.76 Tristan Stubbs c R Sharma b J Bumrah 3 11 0 0 27.27 David Bedingham c YBK Jaiswal b M Siraj 12 17 2 0 70.59 Kyle Verreynne (WK) c S Gill b M Siraj 15 30 1 0 50 Marco Jansen c KL Rahul b M Siraj 0 3 0 0 0 Keshav Maharaj c J Bumrah b M Kumar 3 13 0 0 23.08 Kagiso Rabada c S Iyer b M Kumar 5 13 0 0 38.46 Nandre Burger c YBK Jaiswal b J Bumrah 4 11 1 0 36.36 Lungi Ngidi Not out 0 0 0 0 0 Extras 5 (b 4, Ib 1, w 0, nb 0, p 0) Total 55 (10 wkts, 23.2 Ov) Bowler Overs Maiden Runs Wickets No ball Economy rate Jasprit Bumrah 8 1 25 2 0 3.13 Mohammed Siraj 9 3 15 6 0 1.67 Prasidh Krishna 4 1 10 0 0 2.5 Mukesh Kumar 2.2 2 0 2 0 0

India vs South Africa LIVE telecast

Star Sports will live broadcast the India vs South Africa 2nd Test match on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD channels.

IND vs SA LIVE streaming

Fans can watch the live stream of the India vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 2 action at Disney+Hotstar.

Stay tuned for IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 2 live score and match updates...