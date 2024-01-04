IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE SCORE: Proteas to resume from 62-3 at 1:30 PM
India vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE SCORE updates: If experts have to be believed, the Cape Town wicket is expected not to be easy for batting like the Day 1
With South Africa still trailing by 36 runs, India would look to take the remaining seven wickets quickly on Day 2 of India vs South Africa 2nd Test at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town today. However, the way Aiden Markram pounced on every wayward deliveries in the final session of Day 1, the Indian bowlers must adhere to perfect line and length in the morning session.
If experts have to be believed, the Cape Town wicket is expected not to be easy for batting like the preceding day. After South Africa bundled out for their lowest score, 55, since 1992, a dramatic collapse saw India getting bowled for 153 from 153-4. India earned a 98-run lead in the first innings. Coming to bat again, South Africa lost three wickets and they were 62-3 at stumps on Day 1, with Aiden Markram (36) and David Bedingham (7) at the crease.
IND vs SA 2nd Test: India first innings scorecard
|India 1st Inning
|153-10 (34.5 ov) CRR:4.39
|Batter
|Dismissals
|Runs
|Balls
|Fours
|Sixes
|Strike Rate
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|b K Rabada
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Rohit Sharma (C)
|c M Jansen b N Burger
|39
|50
|7
|0
|78
|Shubman Gill
|c M Jansen b N Burger
|36
|55
|5
|0
|65.45
|Virat Kohli
|c A Markram b K Rabada
|46
|59
|6
|1
|77.97
|Shreyas Iyer
|c K Verreynne b N Burger
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|KL Rahul (WK)
|c K Verreynne b L Ngidi
|8
|33
|1
|0
|24.24
|Ravindra Jadeja
|c M Jansen b L Ngidi
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jasprit Bumrah
|c M Jansen b L Ngidi
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mohammed Siraj
|runout (N Burger)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Prasidh Krishna
|c A Markram b K Rabada
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mukesh Kumar
|Not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|24 (b 4, Ib 10, w 5, nb 5, p 0)
|Total
|153 (10 wkts, 34.5 Ov)
|Bowler
|Overs
|Maiden
|Runs
|Wickets
|No Ball
|Economy rate
|Kagiso Rabada
|11.5
|2
|38
|3
|0
|3.21
|Lungi Ngidi
|6
|1
|30
|3
|3
|5
|Nandre Burger
|8
|2
|42
|3
|0
|5.25
|Marco Jansen
|9
|2
|29
|0
|2
|3.22
India vs South Africa 2nd Test: South Africa's first innings scorecard
|South Africa 1st Inning
|55-10 (23.2 ov) CRR:2.36
|Batter
|Dismissals
|Runs
|Balls
|Fours
|Sixes
|Strike Rate
|Aiden Markram
|c YBK Jaiswal b M Siraj
|2
|10
|0
|0
|20
|Dean Elgar (C)
|b M Siraj
|4
|15
|0
|0
|26.67
|Tony de Zorzi
|c KL Rahul b M Siraj
|2
|17
|0
|0
|11.76
|Tristan Stubbs
|c R Sharma b J Bumrah
|3
|11
|0
|0
|27.27
|David Bedingham
|c YBK Jaiswal b M Siraj
|12
|17
|2
|0
|70.59
|Kyle Verreynne (WK)
|c S Gill b M Siraj
|15
|30
|1
|0
|50
|Marco Jansen
|c KL Rahul b M Siraj
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Keshav Maharaj
|c J Bumrah b M Kumar
|3
|13
|0
|0
|23.08
|Kagiso Rabada
|c S Iyer b M Kumar
|5
|13
|0
|0
|38.46
|Nandre Burger
|c YBK Jaiswal b J Bumrah
|4
|11
|1
|0
|36.36
|Lungi Ngidi
|Not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|5 (b 4, Ib 1, w 0, nb 0, p 0)
|Total
|55 (10 wkts, 23.2 Ov)
|Bowler
|Overs
|Maiden
|Runs
|Wickets
|No ball
|Economy rate
|Jasprit Bumrah
|8
|1
|25
|2
|0
|3.13
|Mohammed Siraj
|9
|3
|15
|6
|0
|1.67
|Prasidh Krishna
|4
|1
|10
|0
|0
|2.5
|Mukesh Kumar
|2.2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
12:44 PM
2nd Test Day 2 | India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE: A bizzare comment on Cape Town
The Day 1 of India vs South Africa 2nd Test went into the cricketing history as a day when 23 wickets fell in a single day of the Test match. Cape Town's Newlands wicket looked unplayable for the majority of time on Day 1 as the hosts South Africa bundled out to their lowest Test score post apartheid era. The Indian story was not different with India losing last six wickets for a zero, a world record once again.
With Cape Town wicket catching the eyeballs of the many, South Africa batting coach Ashwell Prince came up with a bizarre theory over the behaviour of Newlands strip.
In the press conference after Day 1, Prince said that a lot of construction work taking place adjacent to Newlands might have also affected the character of the track.
Tap here to read the full story
In the press conference after Day 1, Prince said that a lot of construction work taking place adjacent to Newlands might have also affected the character of the track.
Tap here to read the full story
South Africa batting coach Ashwell Prince on Cape Town wicket. Photo: PTI
12:30 PM
2nd Test Day 2 | India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE: Indian bowlers to test Proteas batters once again
Aiden Markram and David Bedingham will begin South African innings as overnight batters today. After creating an unwanted record, India bowlers managed to take two wickets with Mukesh Kumar taking two of the three wickets. Tristan Stubbs, who was playing his maiden Test, looked clueless against Indian pace wicket and threw his wicket away to Jasprit Bumrah.
Markram, though, had impressive run in the final session. He is going to be the potent threat for India, who want to level the two-match series.
Markram, though, had impressive run in the final session. He is going to be the potent threat for India, who want to level the two-match series.
Mukesh Kumar. Photo: PTI
12:22 PM
2nd Test Day 2 | India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE: Another exciting day up for grabs
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 2 procedings. South Africa will resume today from 62-3, still trailing by 36 runs.
Aiden Markram. Photo: PTI
First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 12:18 PM IST