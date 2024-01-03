Home / Cricket / News / ICC Awards 2023: Surya, Jaiswal nominated in T20I and emerging categories

ICC Awards 2023: Surya, Jaiswal nominated in T20I and emerging categories

India's Suryakumar Yadav has been nominated in the category of the Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year, while Yashasvi Jaiswal has been nominated in the category of Men's Emerging Player of the Year

Suryakumar Yadav hits his fourth T20 international century during India vs South Africa 3rd T20I at Johannesburg. Photo: BCCI
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 6:45 PM IST
India's Suryakumar Yadav and Yashasvi Jaiswal find their names among the first set of nominees for the ICC Awards 2023. In the nominations revealed by the ICC on Wednesday, January 03, 2023, Surya is in the running to be crowned Men's T20I Player of the Year for the second time in a row. Jaiswal, though, would have to fight his way out to become Men's Emerging Player of the Year 2023.

ICC Awards 2023: Men's T20I Player of the Year nominees

Along with Surya, New Zealand's Mark Chapman, Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza, and Uganda's Alpesh Ramjani have been nominated for the Men's T20I Player of the Year 2023 awards.

ICC Men's Emerging Player of the Year 2023 nominees

Alongside India's Jaiswal, the South African duo of fast bowling all-rounders Gelard Coetzee and Marco Jansen, New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra and Sri Lankan fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka too find mention in the Emerging Player of the Year award nominees.

Along with the men's T20I and emerging players awards, the ICC announced the nominations for the women's T20I and women's emerging player awards as well.

Fans can vote for their favourite players in all categories by logging on at www.icc-cricket.com. Further nominees will revealed by the ICC over the next two days.

A total of 13 awards will be given on January 24, 2024, when the winners will be announced in an official ceremony.

Nominations

ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year: Mark Chapman (New Zealand), Alpesh Ramjani (Uganda), Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe), Suryakumar Yadav (India)

ICC Women's T20I Cricketer of the Year: Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka), Sophie Ecclestone (England), Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Ellyse Perry (Australia)

ICC Emerging Men's Cricketer of the Year: Gerald Coetzee (South Africa), Yashasvi Jaiswal (India), Dilshan Madushanka (Sri Lanka), Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand)

ICC Emerging Women's Cricketer of the Year: Marufa Akter (Bangladesh), Lauren Bell (England), Darcey Carter (Scotland), Phoebe Litchfield (Australia)

Topics :Suryakumar YadavInternational Cricket CouncilICCT20 cricketBS Web Reports

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 6:45 PM IST

