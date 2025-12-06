IND vs SA 3rd ODI live streaming: Where to watch today's cricket match?

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2025 | 12:30 PM IST
India enter today’s decisive ODI against South Africa at Visakhapatnam with urgency and introspection. A Raipur-like slip could hand South Africa another series on Indian soil, a prospect that would trigger uncomfortable scrutiny for a dressing room already perceived as unsettled. The responsibility once again lies with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who continue to outshine the younger crop with a combined three centuries and three fifties in their recent outings.
But India need more than senior brilliance. The middle order has struggled in crunch overs, and the think-tank may consider resting Washington Sundar for Tilak Varma, whose batting depth and utility spin add value. Yashasvi Jaiswal’s repeated dismissals to left-arm quicks remain a problem the management cannot ignore.
Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana also need sharper execution to support Arshdeep Singh. With dew likely to aid the chasing side again, runs in the first innings must reflect aggression, not caution.