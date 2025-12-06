IND vs SA 3rd ODI live streaming: Where to watch today's cricket match?

India enter today’s decisive ODI against South Africa at Visakhapatnam with urgency and introspection. A Raipur-like slip could hand South Africa another series on Indian soil, a prospect that would trigger uncomfortable scrutiny for a dressing room already perceived as unsettled. The responsibility once again lies with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who continue to outshine the younger crop with a combined three centuries and three fifties in their recent outings.

But India need more than senior brilliance. The middle order has struggled in crunch overs, and the think-tank may consider resting Washington Sundar for Tilak Varma, whose batting depth and utility spin add value. Yashasvi Jaiswal’s repeated dismissals to left-arm quicks remain a problem the management cannot ignore.

Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana also need sharper execution to support Arshdeep Singh. With dew likely to aid the chasing side again, runs in the first innings must reflect aggression, not caution. South Africa, meanwhile, eye a historic series win, and India's intensity today will determine whether momentum shifts or criticism deepens. But how can you watch this highly anticipated match between the two cricketing giants globally? Take a look. IND vs SA 3rd ODI broadcasting details Country Broadcaster / Streaming Platform South Africa SuperSport / DStv app and website United Kingdom Sky Sports Australia Fox Cricket / Kayo Sports app and website USA Willow TV New Zealand Sky Sports NZ India Star Sports/ Jio Hotstar

India vs South Africa today's ODI match live streaming and telecast details When will India vs South Africa 3rd ODI take place? The third ODI match of the three-match series between India and South Africa will take place on Saturday (December 6). What is the venue of IND vs SA 3rd ODI? The Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, will host the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match. What is India vs South Africa 3rd ODI live toss time? The IND vs SA 3rd ODI live toss will take place at 1:00 PM IST. What is the live match time for India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match?