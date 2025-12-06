Home / Cricket / News / IND vs SA 3rd ODI live streaming: Where to watch today's cricket match?

The live telecast for the 3rd ODI between India and South Africa will be available on Star Sports Network in India

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2025 | 12:30 PM IST
India enter today’s decisive ODI against South Africa at Visakhapatnam with urgency and introspection. A Raipur-like slip could hand South Africa another series on Indian soil, a prospect that would trigger uncomfortable scrutiny for a dressing room already perceived as unsettled. The responsibility once again lies with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who continue to outshine the younger crop with a combined three centuries and three fifties in their recent outings.
 
But India need more than senior brilliance. The middle order has struggled in crunch overs, and the think-tank may consider resting Washington Sundar for Tilak Varma, whose batting depth and utility spin add value. Yashasvi Jaiswal’s repeated dismissals to left-arm quicks remain a problem the management cannot ignore.
 
Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana also need sharper execution to support Arshdeep Singh. With dew likely to aid the chasing side again, runs in the first innings must reflect aggression, not caution.
 
South Africa, meanwhile, eye a historic series win, and India’s intensity today will determine whether momentum shifts or criticism deepens.  ALSO READ: India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES 3rd ODI 
 
But how can you watch this highly anticipated match between the two cricketing giants globally? Take a look.
 
Country Broadcaster / Streaming Platform
South Africa SuperSport / DStv app and website
United Kingdom Sky Sports
Australia Fox Cricket / Kayo Sports app and website
USA Willow TV
New Zealand Sky Sports NZ
India Star Sports/ Jio Hotstar
  India vs South Africa 3rd ODI Playing 11, match timings, live streaming

India vs South Africa today's ODI match live streaming and telecast details

When will India vs South Africa 3rd ODI take place? 
The third ODI match of the three-match series between India and South Africa will take place on Saturday (December 6).
 
What is the venue of IND vs SA 3rd ODI? 
The Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, will host the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match.
 
What is India vs South Africa 3rd ODI live toss time? 
The IND vs SA 3rd ODI live toss will take place at 1:00 PM IST.
 
What is the live match time for India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match? 
The India vs South Africa 3rd ODI live match will begin at 1:30 PM IST.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match in India? 
Star Sports Network will telecast the IND vs SA 3rd ODI match in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match in India? 
Cricket fans can watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

First Published: Dec 06 2025 | 12:30 PM IST

