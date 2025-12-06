India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES 3rd ODI: Arshdeep strikes early to remove Rickelton on duck
India vs South Africa 3rd ODI LIVE UPDATES: Fans' eyes will be on Rohit and Virat, who are playing their last match of 2025
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
After two run-fests in Ranchi and Raipur, the ODI series between India and South Africa takes field for a tantalising decider today in Visakhapatnam. With the scoreline locked at 1-1, both teams know there is no room for error when they meet at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium. The coin flip for the match went in India's favour who invited South Africa to bat first.
All four innings of the series have crossed 300, highlighting the dominance of batters from both sides. India’s top order has looked fluent, while South Africa have found key contributors at crucial stages. But bowling concerns loom large. India have struggled to close out the final overs, allowing late surges, whereas South Africa have lacked control through the middle phase, leaving their spinners and change bowlers under pressure.
India made one change to their playing 11 with Tilak Verma coiming in for Washington Sundar, while South Africa also made two changes to thier squad.
India vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Playing 11
India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna
South Africa Playing 11: Ryan Rickelton, Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman
India vs South Africa 3rd ODI live telecast:
The live telecast of the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
India vs South Africa 3rd ODI live streaming:
The live streaming of the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
Check all the live updates of the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI from Vizag here.
1:37 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES 3rd ODI: Arshdeep strikes first over
Over summary: 1 0 0 0 W 0; South Africa 1/1 after 1 over; Quinton de Kock 1 (1), Temba Bavuma 0 (1)
Arshdeep Singh opens the attack for India.
Ball 6- Dot ball from Arshdeep to end the over
Ball 5- WICKET. Outside angle ball from Arshdeep and Ryan nicks the ball to the keeper. He departs on duck.
Ball 4- Third dot in a row from Arshdeep. He is keeping Ryan under pressure
Ball 3- Ryan flicks the ball to short mid-wicket for no run
Ball 2- Ryan, with a front foot defence, drops the ball in front of him. No run
Ball 1- Quinton cuts the ball to third man for a single and gets off the mark straight away
1:29 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES 3rd ODI: Match underway
South African openers along with Indian players are out on the field as the third ODI match between India and South Africa in Vizag is now underway.
1:21 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES 3rd ODI: India's first toss win in 2 years
India winning the toss today is thier first toss win after 20 matches. Longest losing streak by any team
1:13 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES 3rd ODI: South Africa's playing 11 for the match
South Africa Playing 11: Ryan Rickelton, Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman
1:08 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES 3rd ODI: India's playing 11 for the match
India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna
1:01 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES 3rd ODI: India win the toss
India wins the toss for the match and opted to bowl first.
12:50 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES 3rd ODI: Head-to-head stats
India vs South Africa ODI head-to-head stats
- Total matches played: 96
- India won: 41
- South Africa won: 52
- No result: 3
12:40 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES 3rd ODI: Toss timing
The toss for the third ODI match between India and South Africa will take place at 1 PM IST, i.e., 20 minutes from now.
12:30 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES 3rd ODI: South Africa's probable playing 11
South Africa Playing 11 (Probable): Ryan Rickelton (w), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Ottneil Baartman
12:20 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES 3rd ODI: India's probable playing 11
India Playing 11 (Probable): Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul (w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna
12:10 PM
India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES 3rd ODI: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match in Vizag. The series is tied 1-1 after two games which means whoever wins today will win the series. But who will it be? Stay tuned to find out.
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Dec 06 2025 | 12:10 PM IST