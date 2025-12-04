Rohit set to return to India's premier domestic T20 tourney after 13 years

Former India captain Rohit Sharma is poised for an unexpected return to the domestic T20 grind, confirming his availability for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) knockouts as the BCCI tightens its push for centrally contracted players to feature regularly in domestic cricket.

Rohit, who retired from T20 Internationals last year and now plays only one format, took the call during the ongoing India-South Africa ODI series. He has informed the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) that he will be available for the knockout stage and will travel straight to Indore — the venue for Mumbai’s matches — after the third ODI in Visakhapatnam on December 6, a report said.

Mumbai have been flawless so far, losing only one match in the stage so far. The SMAT knockouts will be held from December 12 to 18. An MCA official was quoted as saying: "He has expressed his desire to play for Mumbai in the knockouts of SMAT."

He will head to Pune after the third ODI against South Africa on December 6 in Visakhapatnam.

Mumbai are certain to qualify for the Super League stage, which is scheduled to take place from December 12.

Rohit's decision is more than a late-season domestic appearance — it signals the board's growing insistence that India's biggest names stay match-ready beyond international fixtures. With Rohit playing limited international cricket, the team management is keen that he and Virat Kohli use domestic tournaments to keep their rhythm and fitness intact, especially with the 2027 ODI World Cup in view. There is also a practical calendar pressure. After the South Africa ODIs end on December 6, India's next ODI assignment is in January against New Zealand, leaving nearly a month-long gap. For a player active in only one format, that kind of break can dull timing — and the SMAT knockouts offer competitive intensity in a short window. India's premier domestic 50-over tournament, Vijay Hazare Trophy, will be held after the completion of SMAT.

The League stage of Vijay Hazare Trophy is set to start from December 25, 2025 till January 8, 2026. While the knockout stages of the tournament will start on January 12, 2026. The final of Vijay Hazare Trophy is set to take place on January 18, 2025. Why Rohit chose SMAT — despite quitting T20Is Rohit’s return to SMAT also carries a T20 sub-plot. While he has stepped away from T20Is, the right-handed opener remains a key figure for Mumbai Indians in the IPL. Since retiring from T20 internationals, his only T20 cricket has come in IPL 2025. Even two or three matches in a high-stakes knockout run could provide a sharp read on where his short-format game stands — and what needs fine-tuning before the next IPL season.