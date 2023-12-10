Home / Cricket / News / IND vs SA: Yet to join team, Deepak Chahar remains doubtful for T20I series

IND vs SA: Yet to join team, Deepak Chahar remains doubtful for T20I series

It is understood that Chahar is currently at home as a close family member has not been keeping well and he urgently needed a break from the sport.

Deepak Chahar, India pacer
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2023 | 9:27 PM IST
Senior seamer Deepak Chahar is not in contention to be selected in the playing eleven for the opening T20I between India and South Africa in Durban on Sunday as he is yet to join the squad due to personal reasons.

It is understood that Chahar is currently at home as a close family member has not been keeping well and he urgently needed a break from the sport.
 

Chahar, in fact, missed out on the fifth and final T20 International against Australia in Bengaluru, last Sunday, as he had to rush back home after being intimated about a family member's illness.

"Deepak hasn't yet joined the team in Durban as a close family member needed urgent hospitalisation. He had taken permission for a break as he needed to attend to his family member. He may or may not join the squad depending on his family member's health in coming days," a senior BCCI official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

The BCCI brass understands that Chahar might not be in the best frame of mind till the family member in question fully recovers and hence if he doesn't wish to join the team now, he would be excused.

The 31-year-old Rajasthan veteran boasts best figures of 6/7 in T20 an International and his prolonged absence due to injury did affect the T20 squad's balance in the past two years.

However, the other two members of the T20 squad, Shubman Gill and vice-captain Ravindra Jadeja, who were holidaying abroad after the World Cup final have directly linked up with the squad in Durban and have attended practice sessions.

First Published: Dec 10 2023 | 9:27 PM IST

