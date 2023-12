WPL 2024 auction live timings today, remaining purse of all five teams

Women’s Premier League, which revolutionised the treatment of women’s cricket in India in its inaugural edition in 2023, will be back for the second edition in 2024. The teams were asked to submit a list of retained players and among the five teams, 60 players, including 21 overseas players, were retained. The players released and many other new names would go under the hammer on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The WPL auction will begin after 3 PM IST today.

How many slots are available for teams to buy players in the WPL auction?

A maximum of 30 slots are available with the five teams, with 9 spots for overseas players.

How many players have registered for the WPL auction?

A total of 165 players, which includes 104 Indian and 61 overseas, have registered for the WPL auction. Among the 61 overseas, 15 are from the associate nations. And among the registered Indian players, 94 are uncapped, of which 9 are overseas as well.

How many slots, and remaining purses does each team have in the WPL auction?

Gujarat Giants will have the biggest salary cap available to fill in 10 slots, while Delhi Capitals, who finished second best, will enter the auction with a purse of Rs 2.25 crore to fill up to three vacancies.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians have Rs 2.1 crore to fill five slots, while Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to pick seven players with a purse of Rs 3.35 crores and UP Warriorz will have Rs 4 crore purse to fill five spots at the auction.