Home / Cricket / News / South Africa vs India full schedule, squads, match time, live streaming

South Africa vs India full schedule, squads, match time, live streaming

India's tour of South Africa 2023-24: Check the IND vs SA full schedule, match timings according to IST. How to watch India vs South Africa matches in India for free

India cricket team. Photo: @BCCI
BS Web Team New Delhi

5 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 3:34 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Ahead of the home season, the Indian cricket team will be on a full-fledged tour of South Africa starting December 10. India's tour of South Africa will begin with a three-match T20 International series followed by as many One Day Internationals. The ODI series will be followed by a two-match Test series on January 7, 2024. BCCI named three different captains for the three formats. While Suryakumar Yadav will continue to lead the T20 team after registering a 4-1 win in his first series as captain, KL Rahul has been given an opportunity to lead the 50-over squad. Meanwhile, India's designated captain, Rohit Sharma, will lead only the Test side.

Check latest news on India vs South Africa cricket series here

Why is India's tour of South Africa important?

With the ICC T20 World Cup just six months away, the India vs South Africa series gained importance as it will be one of the two bilateral series the Men In Blue will be playing.

Meanwhile, South Africa vs India Tests are important given it is a part of ICC World Test Championship 2023-25. Also, India have yet to win a Test series in the rainbow nation, and with WTC points up for grabs, BCCI named a strong India squad for the series.

South Africa vs India venues

Kingsmead, Durban
St George's Park, Gqeberha
The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
Boland Park, Paarl
Supersport Park, Centurion
Newlands, Cape Town

India vs South Africa squads

India T20 squad for South Africa series: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar.

India ODI squad for South Africa tour: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C)(wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar.

India Test squad for South Africa series: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Mohd. Shami*, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna.

South Africa T20 squad for India series: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee (1st and 2ndT20Is), Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen (1st and 2nd T20Is), Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi (1st and 2nd T20Is), Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, and Lizaad Williams

South Africa ODI squad for India series: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Mihlali Mpongwana, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne and Lizaad Williams

South Africa Test squad for India series: Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs and Kyle Verreynne

South Africa vs India full schedule

India vs South Africa T20 full time table
Match Date Time (IST) Venue
1st T20 December 10 7:30 PM Kingsmead, Durban
2nd T20 December 12 8:30 PM St George's Park, Gqeberha
3rd T20 December 14 8:30 PM The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
IND vs SA ODI full schedule, match timings, venues
1st ODI December 17 1:30 PM The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
2nd ODI December 19 4:30 PM St George's Park, Gqeberha
3rd ODI December 21 4:30 PM Boland Park, Paarl
South Africa vs India Tests full schedule and match timings
1st Test 26 - 30 December 1:30 PM Supersport Park, Centurion
2nd Test 03 - 07 January 1:30 PM Newlands, Cape Town


India vs South Africa live streaming and live telecast details

When will India's tour of South Africa start?

India's tour of South Africa 2023-24 starts on December 10, 2023.

When will India's tour of South Africa conclude?

India's tour of South Africa will conclude on January 7, 2024.

At what time will the IND vs SA T20 Internationals start, according to Indian Standard Time (IST)?

While the first IND vs SA T20 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, the India vs South Africa 2nd and 3rd T20s will begin at 8:30 PM IST.

At what time will the India vs South Africa ODIs begin, according to Indian Standard Time (IST)?

While the first India vs South Africa ODI match will begin at 1:30 PM IST, the India vs South Africa 2nd and 3rd T20s will begin at 4:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast India vs South Africa series in India?

Star Sports will live telecast the IND vs SA series in India.

How do you watch the India vs South Africa series live streaming in India?

Fans can watch the live streaming of India vs South Africa matches on Disney+Hotstar in India.

How to watch India vs South Africa series for free in India?

Doordarshan will live telecast South Africa vs India cricket matches on its terrestrial network for free.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

India squad for SA: Rohit, Surya, Rahul named Tests, T20, ODI captains

India vs Australia T20s full schedule, squads, match timing, live streaming

India vs Australia ODIs full schedule, live match time, squads, streaming

India vs Afghanistan T20s full schedule, match timings, live streaming

India Asia Cup squad 2023: Iyer, KL return; Tilak gets maiden call-up

BCCI seeks Byju's insolvency at NCLT over default in payment of Rs 158 cr

ECB tells Archer to skip 2024 IPL to manage workload ahead of T20 World Cup

IND vs SA: Bavuma, Rabada rested for white-ball series against India

India vs England: Here's what coach McCullum said about India Tests in 2024

Ravi Bishnoi emerges as India's third spin option ahead of T20 World Cup

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Shubman GillVirat KohliRohit SharmaJasprit BumrahKL RahulRinku SinghIndia vs South AfricaIndia cricket teamSouth Africa cricket teamSuryakumar Yadavcricket broadcastsports broadcastingIshan KishanRavindra JadejaAxar PatelTest CricketICC World Test ChampionshipMohammed SirajMohammed Shami

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 3:33 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 years

Vedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integration

AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11

India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four months

India will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal

Next Story