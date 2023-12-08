South Africa vs India full schedule, squads, match time, live streaming





Check latest news on India vs South Africa cricket series here Ahead of the home season, the Indian cricket team will be on a full-fledged tour of South Africa starting December 10. India's tour of South Africa will begin with a three-match T20 International series followed by as many One Day Internationals. The ODI series will be followed by a two-match Test series on January 7, 2024. BCCI named three different captains for the three formats. While Suryakumar Yadav will continue to lead the T20 team after registering a 4-1 win in his first series as captain, KL Rahul has been given an opportunity to lead the 50-over squad. Meanwhile, India's designated captain, Rohit Sharma, will lead only the Test side.

Why is India's tour of South Africa important?

With the ICC T20 World Cup just six months away, the India vs South Africa series gained importance as it will be one of the two bilateral series the Men In Blue will be playing.

Meanwhile, South Africa vs India Tests are important given it is a part of ICC World Test Championship 2023-25. Also, India have yet to win a Test series in the rainbow nation, and with WTC points up for grabs, BCCI named a strong India squad for the series.

South Africa vs India venues

Kingsmead, Durban

St George's Park, Gqeberha

The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Boland Park, Paarl

Supersport Park, Centurion

Newlands, Cape Town

India vs South Africa squads

India T20 squad for South Africa series: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar.

India ODI squad for South Africa tour: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C)(wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar.

India Test squad for South Africa series: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Mohd. Shami*, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna.

South Africa T20 squad for India series: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee (1st and 2ndT20Is), Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen (1st and 2nd T20Is), Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi (1st and 2nd T20Is), Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, and Lizaad Williams

South Africa ODI squad for India series: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Mihlali Mpongwana, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne and Lizaad Williams

South Africa Test squad for India series: Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs and Kyle Verreynne

South Africa vs India full schedule

India vs South Africa T20 full time table Match Date Time (IST) Venue 1st T20 December 10 7:30 PM Kingsmead, Durban 2nd T20 December 12 8:30 PM St George's Park, Gqeberha 3rd T20 December 14 8:30 PM The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg IND vs SA ODI full schedule, match timings, venues 1st ODI December 17 1:30 PM The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg 2nd ODI December 19 4:30 PM St George's Park, Gqeberha 3rd ODI December 21 4:30 PM Boland Park, Paarl South Africa vs India Tests full schedule and match timings 1st Test 26 - 30 December 1:30 PM Supersport Park, Centurion 2nd Test 03 - 07 January 1:30 PM Newlands, Cape Town

India vs South Africa live streaming and live telecast details

When will India's tour of South Africa start?

India's tour of South Africa 2023-24 starts on December 10, 2023.

When will India's tour of South Africa conclude?

India's tour of South Africa will conclude on January 7, 2024.

At what time will the IND vs SA T20 Internationals start, according to Indian Standard Time (IST)?

While the first IND vs SA T20 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, the India vs South Africa 2nd and 3rd T20s will begin at 8:30 PM IST.

At what time will the India vs South Africa ODIs begin, according to Indian Standard Time (IST)?

While the first India vs South Africa ODI match will begin at 1:30 PM IST, the India vs South Africa 2nd and 3rd T20s will begin at 4:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast India vs South Africa series in India?

Star Sports will live telecast the IND vs SA series in India.

How do you watch the India vs South Africa series live streaming in India?

Fans can watch the live streaming of India vs South Africa matches on Disney+Hotstar in India.

How to watch India vs South Africa series for free in India?

Doordarshan will live telecast South Africa vs India cricket matches on its terrestrial network for free.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel