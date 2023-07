Ahead of the first Test in Dominica, India's premier batter Virat Kohli revealed his favourite cricketing moment in Caribbean Islands.

Speaking to Star Sports, the former India captain went back to memory lane and revealed that the first-ever double century in Antigua in front of Sir Vivian Richards has been his fondest memory of touring the Caribbean.

"My favourite memory obviously is Antigua. I got my first-ever double hundred in Test cricket in Antigua in front of Sir Vivian Richards. That for me was a very, very special moment and then he met me in the evening as well and congratulated me. It can’t get any better than that,” Kohli added.

Kohli slammed his first-ever double ton in 2016. He went on to score five more after that.