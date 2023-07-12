Home / Cricket / News / India vs West Indies 1st Test : Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan to debut

India vs West Indies 1st Test: Yashsavi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan have been handed their maiden Test caps

BS Web Team New Delhi
Ishan Kishan and Yashasvi Jaiswal with thier Test caps. Photo: BCCI

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2023 | 7:33 PM IST
India handed debut caps to Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan during the first Test of the two-match series against West Indies starting in Dominica. With this, India now have 307 players who have played the longest format at the highest level. Between them, Jaiswal and Kishan would get shirt and cap numbers 306 and 307.

While Jaiswal’s debut was confirmed on Tuesday itself as Rohit Sharma said in the pre-match press conference that Shubman Gill will bat at number three and hence Jaiswal would be given a chance to open and create a left-right combination.

Jaiswal was happy after being named in the Indian squad earlier this month. “If you want to live your dream, you would have to come out of your comfort zone and believe in yourself. If you believe in yourself, you can do it,” he said in a video released by Jio-Cinema, the official live-streaming partner of India’s West Indies tour.
Jaiswal has played 15 First Class games and has an average of 80 in them. Kishan has played 48 First Class games and has an average of 68 while scoring 2985 runs. He has replaced Srikar Bharat as the wicketkeeper in India playing 11.

As for the match, India lost the toss and the West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite asked the visitors to bowl first. Here’s the playing 11 of both teams for first Test.

India Playing 11

Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj

West Indies Playing 11

Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva(w), Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican


First Published: Jul 12 2023 | 7:33 PM IST

