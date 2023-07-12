IND vs WI 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal believes Test is true form of cricket

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is going to make his debut for India during the first Test of the two-match series against the West Indies, believes that Test is the purest form of cricket.

Although the left-hander came to the limelight because of his recent Indian Premier League (IPL) performances, he continued to harbour hopes of representing the country in the longest format one day, ever since he started playing cricket.

That day has finally come as Rohit Sharma announced in the pre-match press conference of the first Test that Jaiswal was going to make his India debut.

"I was very happy. For me, Test is the true form of cricket. When I was growing up, I always wanted to play Tests for India. When I heard that I was going to be a part of the Indian team, it was a pleasure. For me, I always wanted to be in a Test team," Jaiswal was quoted as saying during a BCCI podcast with fellow batter Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Indian skipper said that Shubman Gill, who is about to complete 1000 Test runs would move to number three and Jaiswal would start as an opener alongside Rohit himself. The first Test begins at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica.

So far, Jaiswal has played 15 First Class games for his domestic side Mumbai in those games, he has scored 1,845 runs at an average of 80.21. Most important is the fact that the lefty has scored nine hundreds in 26 innings.

Jaiswal's IPL 2023 in numbers

Matches- 14

Runs- 625

Average- 48

Strike Rate- 163

Fours-82

Sixes- 26