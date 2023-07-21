Home / Cricket / News / IND vs WI: Virat Kohli reminds me of Javed Miandad - Courtney Walsh

IND vs WI: Virat Kohli reminds me of Javed Miandad - Courtney Walsh

Walsh also talked about different cricketing batting legends he played with and put Kohli just behind Sachin Tendulkar among Indian greats.

BS Web Team New Delhi
Virat Kohli

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2023 | 12:18 PM IST
After a sedate 76-run knock in the first Test against West Indies, India senior batter Virat Kohli displayed his class in the second Test against West Indies at Port of Spain in Trinidad. The former India captain is just 13 runs short for reaching his 29th Test century. King Kohli last scored a Test century during Border Gavaskar Trophy in Ahmedabad on March 9, 2023.

During his 87-run knock on Day 1, Kohli dominated the West Indian bowlers and while his picture-perfect cover drive off Kemar Roach in the 57th over was the shot of the day 1. 

After the day's play, great West Indian bowler Courtney Walsh praised former India captain and compared Kohli with Pakistani legend Javed Miandad. 

"Two gentlemen I played against as a youngster (sic), Graham Gooch and Javed Miandad, who did not play as many games. But the value they put on their wickets reminded me of Virat Kohli as well, he doesn't want to go. So I will definitely have him in my top 4, top 5 greatest cricketers I have seen," Walsh said in a chat with Jio Cinemas. 

Walsh also talked about different cricketing batting legends and put Kohli just behind Sachin Tendulkar among Indian greats. 

"Well, as an Indian great, I would rate him just behind Sachin. Sachin is one of the greatest I have seen and played against," Walsh added.

Kohli just one ton away from Bradman's record

If Kohli completes his Test century against West Indies today (July 21), he will level Sir Don Bradman's record of 29 centuries in Test cricket. 

Most hundreds in Test cricket
1989-2013 200 33 15921 248* 53.8 51 68 14 2058+ 69
1995-2013 166 40 13289 224 55.4 45 58 16 1488 97
1995-2012 168 29 13378 257 51.9 41 62 17 1509 73
2000-2015 134 17 12400 319 57.4 38 52 11 1491 51
1996-2012 164 32 13288 270 52.3 36 63 8 1654 21
2000-2017 118 19 10099 313 52.1 34 33 19 1082 70
1971-1987 125 16 10122 236* 51.1 34 45 12 908+ 26
1990-2006 131 6 11953 400* 52.9 34 48 17 1559 88
1997-2014 149 15 11814 374 49.8 34 50 15 1387 61
2006-2018 161 16 12472 294 45.4 33 57 9 1442 11
2010-2023 101* 22 9178 239 58.8 32 37 9 1010 52
1985-2004 168 46 10927 200 51.1 32 50 22 1175 20
1994-2009 103 14 8625 380 50.7 30 29 14 1049 82
2012-2023 134* 20 11320 254 50.3 30 59 12 1235 42
1994-2015 164 49 11867 203* 51.4 30 66 15 1285 36
1928-1948 52 10 6996 334 99.9 29 13 7 626+ 6
2010-2023 94 16 8124 251 54.9 28 33 10 897 21
2011-2023 111* 12 8642 254* 49.4 28 30 14 963 24
2004-2015 115 22 8643 329* 49.1 28 27 9 978 39

First Published: Jul 21 2023 | 12:18 PM IST

