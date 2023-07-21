IND vs WI: Virat Kohli reminds me of Javed Miandad - Courtney Walsh

After a sedate 76-run knock in the first Test against West Indies, India senior batter Virat Kohli displayed his class in the second Test against West Indies at Port of Spain in Trinidad. The former India captain is just 13 runs short for reaching his 29th Test century. King Kohli last scored a Test century during Border Gavaskar Trophy in Ahmedabad on March 9, 2023.
During his 87-run knock on Day 1, Kohli dominated the West Indian bowlers and while his picture-perfect cover drive off Kemar Roach in the 57th over was the shot of the day 1.
After the day's play, great West Indian bowler Courtney Walsh praised former India captain and compared Kohli with Pakistani legend Javed Miandad.
"Two gentlemen I played against as a youngster (sic), Graham Gooch and Javed Miandad, who did not play as many games. But the value they put on their wickets reminded me of Virat Kohli as well, he doesn't want to go. So I will definitely have him in my top 4, top 5 greatest cricketers I have seen," Walsh said in a chat with Jio Cinemas.
Walsh also talked about different cricketing batting legends and put Kohli just behind Sachin Tendulkar among Indian greats.
"Well, as an Indian great, I would rate him just behind Sachin. Sachin is one of the greatest I have seen and played against," Walsh added.
Kohli just one ton away from Bradman's record
If Kohli completes his Test century against West Indies today (July 21), he will level Sir Don Bradman's record of 29 centuries in Test cricket.
Most hundreds in Test cricket |
Mat
|
NO
|
Runs
|
HS
|
Ave
|
100
|
50
|
0
|
4s
|
6s
|
SR Tendulkar (IND)
| 1989-2013
| 200
| 33
| 15921
| 248*
| 53.8
| 51
| 68
| 14
| 2058+
| 69
|
J Kallis (ICC/SA)
| 1995-2013
| 166
| 40
| 13289
| 224
| 55.4
| 45
| 58
| 16
| 1488
| 97
|
R Ponting (AUS)
| 1995-2012
| 168
| 29
| 13378
| 257
| 51.9
| 41
| 62
| 17
| 1509
| 73
|
K Sangakkara (SL)
| 2000-2015
| 134
| 17
| 12400
| 319
| 57.4
| 38
| 52
| 11
| 1491
| 51
|
R Dravid (ICC/IND)
| 1996-2012
| 164
| 32
| 13288
| 270
| 52.3
| 36
| 63
| 8
| 1654
| 21
|
Younis Khan (PAK)
| 2000-2017
| 118
| 19
| 10099
| 313
| 52.1
| 34
| 33
| 19
| 1082
| 70
|
S Gavaskar (IND)
| 1971-1987
| 125
| 16
| 10122
| 236*
| 51.1
| 34
| 45
| 12
| 908+
| 26
|
B Lara (ICC/WI)
| 1990-2006
| 131
| 6
| 11953
| 400*
| 52.9
| 34
| 48
| 17
| 1559
| 88
|
M Jayawardene (SL)
| 1997-2014
| 149
| 15
| 11814
| 374
| 49.8
| 34
| 50
| 15
| 1387
| 61
|
A Cook (ENG)
| 2006-2018
| 161
| 16
| 12472
| 294
| 45.4
| 33
| 57
| 9
| 1442
| 11
|
S Smith (AUS)
| 2010-2023
| 101*
| 22
| 9178
| 239
| 58.8
| 32
| 37
| 9
| 1010
| 52
|
S Waugh (AUS)
| 1985-2004
| 168
| 46
| 10927
| 200
| 51.1
| 32
| 50
| 22
| 1175
| 20
|
M Hayden (AUS)
| 1994-2009
| 103
| 14
| 8625
| 380
| 50.7
| 30
| 29
| 14
| 1049
| 82
|
JE Root (ENG)
| 2012-2023
| 134*
| 20
| 11320
| 254
| 50.3
| 30
| 59
| 12
| 1235
| 42
|
S Chanderpaul (WI)
| 1994-2015
| 164
| 49
| 11867
| 203*
| 51.4
| 30
| 66
| 15
| 1285
| 36
|
D Bradman (AUS)
| 1928-1948
| 52
| 10
| 6996
| 334
| 99.9
| 29
| 13
| 7
| 626+
| 6
|
K Williamson (NZ)
| 2010-2023
| 94
| 16
| 8124
| 251
| 54.9
| 28
| 33
| 10
| 897
| 21
|
V Kohli (IND)
| 2011-2023
| 111*
| 12
| 8642
| 254*
| 49.4
| 28
| 30
| 14
| 963
| 24
|
M Clarke (AUS)
| 2004-2015
| 115
| 22
| 8643
| 329*
| 49.1
| 28
| 27
| 9
| 978
| 39