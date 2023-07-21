IND vs WI: Virat Kohli reminds me of Javed Miandad - Courtney Walsh

After a sedate 76-run knock in the first Test against West Indies, India senior batter Virat Kohli displayed his class in the second Test against West Indies at Port of Spain in Trinidad. The former India captain is just 13 runs short for reaching his 29th Test century. King Kohli last scored a Test century during Border Gavaskar Trophy in Ahmedabad on March 9, 2023.

During his 87-run knock on Day 1, Kohli dominated the West Indian bowlers and while his picture-perfect cover drive off Kemar Roach in the 57th over was the shot of the day 1.

After the day's play, great West Indian bowler Courtney Walsh praised former India captain and compared Kohli with Pakistani legend Javed Miandad.

"Two gentlemen I played against as a youngster (sic), Graham Gooch and Javed Miandad, who did not play as many games. But the value they put on their wickets reminded me of Virat Kohli as well, he doesn't want to go. So I will definitely have him in my top 4, top 5 greatest cricketers I have seen," Walsh said in a chat with Jio Cinemas.

Walsh also talked about different cricketing batting legends and put Kohli just behind Sachin Tendulkar among Indian greats.

"Well, as an Indian great, I would rate him just behind Sachin. Sachin is one of the greatest I have seen and played against," Walsh added.

Kohli just one ton away from Bradman's record

If Kohli completes his Test century against West Indies today (July 21), he will level Sir Don Bradman's record of 29 centuries in Test cricket.

Most hundreds in Test cricket



Player Span

Mat

NO

Runs

HS

Ave

100

50

0

4s

6s

SR Tendulkar (IND) 1989-2013 200 33 15921 248* 53.8 51 68 14 2058+ 69

J Kallis (ICC/SA)

1995-2013

166

40

13289

224

55.4

45

58

16

1488

97

R Ponting (AUS) 1995-2012 168 29 13378 257 51.9 41 62 17 1509 73

K Sangakkara (SL)

2000-2015

134

17

12400

319

57.4

38

52

11

1491

51

R Dravid (ICC/IND) 1996-2012 164 32 13288 270 52.3 36 63 8 1654 21

Younis Khan (PAK)

2000-2017

118

19

10099

313

52.1

34

33

19

1082

70

S Gavaskar (IND) 1971-1987 125 16 10122 236* 51.1 34 45 12 908+ 26

B Lara (ICC/WI)

1990-2006

131

6

11953

400*

52.9

34

48

17

1559

88

M Jayawardene (SL) 1997-2014 149 15 11814 374 49.8 34 50 15 1387 61

A Cook (ENG)

2006-2018

161

16

12472

294

45.4

33

57

9

1442

11

S Smith (AUS) 2010-2023 101* 22 9178 239 58.8 32 37 9 1010 52

S Waugh (AUS)

1985-2004

168

46

10927

200

51.1

32

50

22

1175

20

M Hayden (AUS) 1994-2009 103 14 8625 380 50.7 30 29 14 1049 82

JE Root (ENG)

2012-2023

134*

20

11320

254

50.3

30

59

12

1235

42

S Chanderpaul (WI) 1994-2015 164 49 11867 203* 51.4 30 66 15 1285 36

D Bradman (AUS)

1928-1948

52

10

6996

334

99.9

29

13

7

626+

6

K Williamson (NZ) 2010-2023 94 16 8124 251 54.9 28 33 10 897 21

V Kohli (IND)

2011-2023

111*

12

8642

254*

49.4

28

30

14

963

24