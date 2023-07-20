100th IND vs WI Test: Watch Dravid, Rohit and Virat explain its importance

India and West Indies, world cricket’s two most passionate cricket teams are standing at the extremes of their form and game popularity right now. While India is the most preferred cricket destination, financially and competitively for any cricket team and fan, West Indies have remained lacklustre over the years, causing a decline in the popularity of the game in the Caribbean. It has in turn made the team very weak at the international level.

It is at this juncture that the two teams would compete in the 100th Test match between them. Team India head coach Rahul Dravid feels that the love and passion with which cricket is played in India and West Indies is similar and thus the 100th match becomes very special between the two sides.

What makes the India-West Indies rivalry special?



As we gear up for the historic 100th Test between the two sides, #TeamIndia members highlight the uniqueness of this special battle #WIvIND | @windiescricket — BCCI (@BCCI) July 20, 2023

“I think India versus West Indies is always going to be special whether the matches are played in India or over here (West Indies). What makes it special is the passion of the fans, both in the subcontinent (India) and here. I think fans, even though they are not able to make it to the grounds, always speak about Test cricket to you on the islands,” Dravid said in a video released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)’s official Twitter handle before the start of the match in Trinidad.

The first match between the two teams was played way back in 1948 when the West Indian team toured India. That game ended in a draw at the Arun Jaitley Stadium (then Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium) in New Delhi. Since then, the two teams have met in 99 matches, with India winning 23 and the Windies 30 of them. 46 matches have ended in a draw.

India captain Rohit Sharma also spoke on the occasion and said that playing 100 Tests between the two sides is a historical moment.

“Whether it was in India or West Indies, the two teams have come together and played good cricket everytime. Fortunately for me, I made my debut (Tests) against the West Indies and it was a memorable one for me,” added Rohit.

Virat Kohli, who leads the runs charts among active cricketers in Test matches between the two sides with 898 runs in 20 innings of 16 matches, said that it was a great feeling that the two sides have completed 100 Tests together. “It goes back a long way and it is something that we have all witnessed and been a part of,” Kohli said about the cricketing relationship between India and West Indies.

The 100th Test has already started at Port of Spain in Trinidad with the West Indian skipper Kraig Brathwaite winning the toss and deciding to bowl first. West Indies have not won a singe Test against India since 2002 and would dearly love to square the series and win the 100th Test between the two sides.