India A to play 4-day matches against England A ahead of Test series

Ahead of India's upcoming tour of England, players eager to earn a spot or regain form for the Tests will have the opportunity to showcase their skills in three four-day matches against England Lions. These matches are scheduled to take place between the conclusion of the IPL on May 25 and the start of the Test series on June 20.

The absence of multi-day cricket for India's batters, particularly outside of Test matches, has been a point of concern following a challenging 2024-25 season. After their dominant unbeaten streak at home, India suffered a 3-0 whitewash against New Zealand, followed by a 3-1 loss to Australia—the first time they've lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in a decade. Additionally, India failed to reach the World Test Championship (WTC) final for the first time in three editions, creating a window for even regular Test players to feature in India A matches.

The Australian tour was particularly tough for India's batting, with captain Rohit Sharma opting out of the Sydney Test. Despite this, he remains determined, insisting he’s not retiring. The question arises: what has changed since then to potentially bring him back into the fold, possibly even as captain?

The pressure is also mounting on Virat Kohli, who has struggled with an average of just 30.72 since 2020 and only three centuries. His performances in Australia, where he was dismissed off the outside edge in every innings, highlighted the need for improvement, especially in his off-side play.

With limited opportunities before the England series, there’s only one Ranji Trophy game for India’s players, alongside the T20 Blast break during the gap between the IPL and the Tests. The BCCI is confident that England will provide quality opposition, similar to the Lions' previous tours in India. The exact dates and teams are yet to be finalized, but the BCCI believes these matches will offer a critical opportunity for players to prove their worth before the England series.