BCCI considers adding a batting coach to Team India support staff

Sources suggest that several prominent former domestic cricket figures are being considered for the role, but no final decision has been reached yet.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly considering the addition of a batting coach to the India Men’s cricket team’s support staff. Although no official announcement has been made, internal discussions indicate a desire to strengthen the coaching setup, particularly in the wake of recent poor performances.
  BCCI to add batting coach to Team India staff 
Sources suggest that several prominent former domestic cricket figures are being considered for the role, but no final decision has been reached yet. India’s current coaching staff includes head coach Gautam Gambhir, along with Morne Morkel (bowling coach), Abhishek Nayar (assistant coach), Ryan ten Doeschate (assistant coach), and T Dilip (fielding coach).  ALSO READ: Durbar Rajshahi publicly apologizes after players protest for unpaid fees  India's batting displays under the scanner
 
 
India’s disappointing performance on their recent tour of Australia and their struggles in Test cricket have led to growing criticism of the coaching staff, particularly the batting department. Virat Kohli’s recurring dismissals in similar fashion have only added to the pressure. This concern was highlighted during a review meeting held on January 11 in Mumbai, where the functioning of the support staff was discussed. While the specifics of the conversation remain unclear, there were strong indications that the inclusion of a batting expert might be considered.
 
The poor form of key players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who have failed to meet expectations with the bat, has fueled speculation that the team’s batting setup may benefit from fresh input. However, it remains uncertain whether the BCCI will proceed with hiring a new coach, though there appears to be growing support for strengthening the batting department.

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

