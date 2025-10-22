India A vs South Africa A Test series schedule, squad, venue and streaming

The Senior Men’s Selection Committee has unveiled the India A squads for the upcoming two four-day matches against South Africa A, scheduled to be held at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. The major highlight of the announcement is the much-anticipated return of star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who will lead the side in both matches.

The Return of Rishabh Pant: A Major Boost for India A

After a lengthy layoff due to multiple injuries, including a recent toe fracture during the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy earlier this year, Rishabh Pant is set to return to professional cricket. His absence from key tournaments like the Asia Cup and the Test series against the West Indies was felt deeply by Team India.

Pant missed Delhi’s Ranji Trophy opener against Hyderabad and spent months recovering at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Now declared fit, his comeback not only brings much-needed experience and firepower to the India A setup but also serves as an important step towards his full-fledged return to the senior national team. IND A vs SA Test series schedule IND A vs SA A Test series schedule Match Date Time (IST) Venue 1st Multi-Day Match October 30-November 02 09:30:00 BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, Bengaluru 2nd Multi-Day Match November 06-November 09 09:30:00 BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, Bengaluru His leadership will be instrumental in mentoring a young side featuring a mix of promising debutants and experienced domestic performers.

India A Squad for First Match: Fresh Faces Get a Nod The squad for the first four-day game has a youthful look with the inclusion of Ayush Badoni, Ayush Mhatre, and Saransh Jain, all receiving their maiden India A call-ups. Saransh Jain, in particular, earned his spot after a stellar showing in the Duleep Trophy for Central Zone. The spin-bowling department is packed with all-round options like Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, and Manav Suthar, giving the team depth and flexibility. Big Names Join In for the Second Match India A squad for the 1st four-day match: Rishabh Pant (C) (WK), Ayush Mhatre, N Jagdeesan (WK), Sai Sudharsan (VC), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Anshul Kamboj, Yash Thakur, Ayush Badoni, Saransh Jain South Africa A squad for Tests: Marques Ackerman, Temba Bavuma, Okuhle Cele, Zubayr Hamza, Jordan Hermann, Rubin Hermann, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Tshepo Moreki, Mihlali Mpongwana, Lesego Senokwane, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Simmonds, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Jason Smith, Tiaan van Vuuren, and Codi Yusuf. The second four-day match will witness the addition of senior Indian players, including KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mohammed Siraj, and Akash Deep. This match also marks the return of Dhruv Jurel, who has been on national duty in Australia and previously captained India A against Australia A.

India A squad for the 2nd four-day match: Rishabh Pant (C) (WK), KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Sai Sudharsan (VC), Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Khaleel Ahmed, Gurnoor Brar, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep ALSO READ: Gill joins Kohli as Indian captain to lose debut match across all formats Rishabh Pant (C) (WK), KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Sai Sudharsan (VC), Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Khaleel Ahmed, Gurnoor Brar, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep Sai Sudharsan: Grooming the Next Generation Leader One of the key talking points from the selection is Sai Sudharsan being appointed vice-captain for both matches. Sudharsan has been steadily rising through the ranks with consistent performances in domestic cricket and had a decent outing against the West Indies earlier this year.

The vice-captaincy is a clear indicator that the selectors see him as a long-term investment for the national setup. His composure at the crease and leadership qualities have made him a player to watch in India's future plans. Sarfaraz Khan's Omission: A Baffling Decision by Selectors Despite consistently performing in domestic cricket, Sarfaraz Khan continues to be overlooked by selectors. The 26-year-old has averaged over 110 in first-class cricket across the past five years and recently scored heavily against England and New Zealand A, yet was not included even in India A’s squad for the South Africa tour.

Many believe this repeated snub points to a lack of clarity and fairness in selection policies. Critics argue that while form and fitness are usually decisive, Sarfaraz’s exclusion suggests other factors at play. Supporters feel he has done everything to merit at least an India A recall and that ignoring such consistency risks discouraging domestic performers who form the backbone of Indian cricket’s talent system. Is This the End of the Road for Mohammed Shami? One of the silent yet significant omissions across all squads continues to be Mohammed Shami. Despite featuring for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy and reportedly being fit, he has not found a place in either the senior Indian team or the India A setup.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar recently hinted that Shami’s lack of consistent fitness has played a role in his exclusion. With the rise of bowlers like Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, and the ever-reliable Mohammed Siraj, it’s becoming increasingly likely that Shami might have played his last game in Indian colours unless a dramatic turnaround occurs. India A’s South Africa Series – A Crucial Step for Many Careers This India A series against South Africa serves as a testing ground for many players eyeing a place in the senior team. With Rishabh Pant leading the charge, his return brings hope and energy. The inclusion of emerging stars like Sai Sudharsan and Ayush Badoni, and the return of KL Rahul and others for the second match, make this a closely-watched event.