Kane Williamson set to return to the New Zealand squad for England ODIs

New Zealand star batter Kane Williamson is all set to make his international comeback when the Blackcaps host England in a three-match ODI series beginning October 26 at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui — his home ground.

The 35-year-old had been out of action due to a minor medical issue that forced him to skip the ongoing T20I series against England. His return comes as a major boost for the hosts ahead of a packed season. Williamson, currently on a casual contract with New Zealand Cricket, has spent the past few months balancing stints in county cricket with Middlesex and his strategic advisory role for Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL.

Williamson, Smith back to strengthen the squad

The upcoming series will also see all-rounder Nathan Smith rejoining the national set-up. Smith, 27, has completed recovery from an abdominal injury sustained during the first Test against Zimbabwe in August. He last featured in the Champions Trophy final earlier this year, where he stepped in for the injured Matt Henry. Head coach Rob Walter expressed satisfaction at having both experienced and emerging players available again, noting that Williamson’s leadership and calm presence would add immense value.

Santner to captain, several senior players unavailable

Mitchell Santner will continue to lead the ODI side, having captained New Zealand during their run to the Champions Trophy final. He recently returned from injury and is currently featuring in the T20Is against England. However, the Blackcaps will be without several key players due to injuries — Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, and Ben Sears have all been ruled out.