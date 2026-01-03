India ODI squad announcement LIVE Updates: BCCI to reveal squad for 3 ODIs vs New Zealand today

The Indian men's cricket team kicks off 2026 with a three-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting on January 11. This series marks the return of batting giants Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to international cricket. The Indian selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, is expected to meet today in Mumbai to finalize the squad for the series. Both players were last seen in action during the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, where they impressed with stunning centuries, showing excellent form in the domestic circuit. Before that, they represented India in a three-match ODI series against South Africa.

With the series against New Zealand fast approaching, all eyes will be on how Kohli and Sharma perform as they rejoin the national squad.The team will be looking to build on their recent performances and get off to a strong start in the new year, with key players like Kohli and Sharma eager to make an impact in the upcoming fixtures. Fans are excited to see the two stalwarts back in action, hoping for some explosive batting performances in what promises to be an exciting series against New Zealand.The reports coming in suggest that Pant might be dropped for the upcoming ODI series against the Kiwis. The selectors are reportedly leaning towards bringing in Ishan Kishan, who impressed with a 125 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and was also selected for the T20I squad based on his domestic performances. While some selectors are in favor of keeping Pant in the squad, others have concerns about his inconsistency, particularly when it comes to crucial decision-making during important moments.The report suggests that vice-captain Shreyas Iyer is expected to stay unavailable, as his return has been delayed due to pending medical clearance from the Centre of Excellence. Iyer is recovering from an abdominal injury sustained during India's tour of Australia in October.