India ODI squad announcement LIVE Updates: BCCI to reveal squad for 3 ODIs vs New Zealand today
The Indian selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, is expected to meet today in Mumbai to finalize the squad for the series.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
The Indian men's cricket team kicks off 2026 with a three-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting on January 11. This series marks the return of batting giants Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to international cricket. The Indian selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, is expected to meet today in Mumbai to finalize the squad for the series. Both players were last seen in action during the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, where they impressed with stunning centuries, showing excellent form in the domestic circuit. Before that, they represented India in a three-match ODI series against South Africa.
With the series against New Zealand fast approaching, all eyes will be on how Kohli and Sharma perform as they rejoin the national squad. The team will be looking to build on their recent performances and get off to a strong start in the new year, with key players like Kohli and Sharma eager to make an impact in the upcoming fixtures. Fans are excited to see the two stalwarts back in action, hoping for some explosive batting performances in what promises to be an exciting series against New Zealand.
11:56 AM
India ODI squad announcement LIVE UPDATES: 'The more Roko plays, the better for the team'
Irfan Pathan on Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli’s ODI future - “With the 2027 World Cup in mind, India should want Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli playing as much ODI cricket as possible. They’re focusing on one format now, the more they play, the better it is for the team.”
11:44 AM
India ODI squad announcement LIVE UPDATES: Will Siraj get a chance?
Siraj, who was excluded from the Champions Trophy due to conditions, featured in the away series against Australia but was not selected for the South Africa tour.
11:23 AM
India ODI squad announcement LIVE UPDATES: India's backup keeper in question!
Before we dive into the decision of who will serve as the backup keeper, it’s important to understand the approach of the BCCI selectors and team management. Both BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir have shown a preference for selecting players based on the team's overall balance. As a result, in T20 internationals, they have chosen wicketkeepers who are also openers, like Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan. In ODIs, the selected keeper is expected to primarily bat in the middle order, usually at No. 5 or 6.
11:06 AM
India ODI squad announcement LIVE UPDATES: Hardik, Bumrah to make way for other players for now?
Two other prominent players are set for opportunities with Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Hardik Pandya likely to be given a break from the ODIs to ensure they stay fresh for the T20 World Cup. As a result, Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh, who are also part of the T20 squad, could get another chance to feature in the team.
10:56 AM
India ODI squad announcement LIVE UPDATES: Sarfaraz in for a chance?
Although unlikely, it will be interesting to see whether or not there's a possibility for Sarfaraz Khan to be rewarded with a return after his recent domestic form. While he has been outstanding in domestic cricket, Ruturaj Gaikwad has already moved ahead of him as a leading contender, following his century against South Africa.
10:43 AM
India ODI squad announcement LIVE UPDATES: Gill to be part of selection meeting!
Shubman Gill was set to captain Punjab in a couple of Vijay Hazare Trophy matches this week leading up to the series. However, according to reports, he will miss those games due to food poisoning. He is expected to recover in time for Sunday’s first ODI and will also attend the selection committee’s meeting today.
10:35 AM
India ODI squad announcement LIVE UPDATES: Will Shami get a run-out?
Veteran seamer Mohammed Shami is another player in contention to return to the Indian team for the upcoming series. Shami has been sidelined since the Champions Trophy due to injury and has had to work hard in domestic cricket to regain his fitness. He has been in good form with the white ball for Bengal, and with key players likely to be rested in this series, Shami could make his comeback to the national squad. This comes despite some tensions and disagreements with Ajit Agarkar’s selection panel in the latter half of the previous year.
10:29 AM
India ODI squad announcement LIVE UPDATES: Will Iyer be included in the squad?
A key point of interest in today’s squad announcement will be whether Shreyas Iyer is included. Iyer sustained a spleen injury while fielding during the series in Australia in October and has been sidelined for the remainder of 2025. His rehab is still reported to be uncertain, with his return for the series against New Zealand remaining in doubt. However, the Mumbai cricketer will be hopeful of making a swift recovery and regaining his spot as the team's dependable number 4.
10:23 AM
India ODI squad announcement LIVE UPDATES: New year, same Rohit and Virat!
Kohli and Rohit’s appearances for the national team will increase steadily after a relatively quiet summer in 2025. This will be their third ODI series since October, followed by a brief break, with more games scheduled to follow. Both players come into the series after playing a couple of matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
10:15 AM
India ODI squad announcement LIVE UPDATES: ODI squad vs NZ to be out today!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Team India ODI squad announcement which will be taking place today by the BCCI selection committee. With Rohit and Kohli set to return to the fold again in the 50-over format, many more selection dilemmas might surround the selectors for now.
First Published: Jan 03 2026 | 10:12 AM IST