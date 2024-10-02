Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India's Jasprit Bumrah back at the top in ICC Test bowling rankings

Bumrah was crucial for the Indian team in both Tests, taking 5 wickets in the 1st and 6 wickets in the 2nd Test in Chennai and Kanpur, respectively.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is back on top of the ICC Test bowling rankings after a splendid performance against Bangladesh in the 2-match Test series last month.

Bumrah replaces Ashwin at the top

Bumrah replaces his compatriot Ravichandran Ashwin in the rankings, who also had a decent outing against the Bangla Tigers in the two matches. Both bowlers picked up 11 wickets in the 2 matches against Bangladesh, with Ashwin also receiving the player of the series award as his contributions with the bat added to his exploits.

Jasprit Bumrah Test bowling stats for India
Span Mat Inns Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI BBM Avg Econ SR 5w 10w
2018-2024 38 73 1246 295 3432 170 6/27 9/86 20.18 2.75 43.9 10 0

Here are the latest ICC Test bowling rankings - 

ICC Test Bowling Rankings
Rank Player Points
1 Jasprit Bumrah (India) 870
2 Ravichandran Ashwin (India) 869
3 Josh Hazlewood (Autralia) 847
4 Pat Cummins (Australia) 820
5 Kagiso Rabada (South Africa) 820
6 Ravindra Jadeja (India) 809
7 Nathan Lyon (Australia) 801
8 Prabath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) 801
9 Kyle Jamieson (New Zealand) 714
10 Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan) 709

Indian batters rise in rankings

Apart from the bowling rankings, Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal also had a rise in the batting rankings with the 22-year-old climbing to third spot after just 11 Tests for India so far.  Virat Kohli also climbed six places to the sixth spot after his innings of 47 and 29* against Bangladesh in the Test series.

 

Topics :Jasprit BumrahTest CricketICC RankingsIndia vs Bangladesh

First Published: Oct 02 2024 | 3:38 PM IST

