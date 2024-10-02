India's Jasprit Bumrah back at the top in ICC Test bowling rankings

Bumrah replaces his compatriot Ravichandran Ashwin in the rankings, who also had a decent outing against the Bangla Tigers in the two matches. Both bowlers picked up 11 wickets in the 2 matches against Bangladesh, with Ashwin also receiving the player of the series award as his contributions with the bat added to his exploits.

ICC Test Bowling Rankings Rank Player Points 1 Jasprit Bumrah (India) 870 2 Ravichandran Ashwin (India) 869 3 Josh Hazlewood (Autralia) 847 4 Pat Cummins (Australia) 820 5 Kagiso Rabada (South Africa) 820 6 Ravindra Jadeja (India) 809 7 Nathan Lyon (Australia) 801 8 Prabath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) 801 9 Kyle Jamieson (New Zealand) 714 10 Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan) 709

Bumrah was crucial for the Indian team in both Tests, taking 5 wickets in the 1st and 6 wickets in the 2nd Test in Chennai and Kanpur, respectively.Apart from the bowling rankings, Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal also had a rise in the batting rankings with the 22-year-old climbing to third spot after just 11 Tests for India so far. Virat Kohli also climbed six places to the sixth spot after his innings of 47 and 29* against Bangladesh in the Test series.