India's Jasprit Bumrah back at the top in ICC Test bowling rankings

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is back on top of the ICC Test bowling rankings after a splendid performance against Bangladesh in the 2-match Test series last month.
Bumrah replaces Ashwin at the top
Bumrah replaces his compatriot Ravichandran Ashwin in the rankings, who also had a decent outing against the Bangla Tigers in the two matches. Both bowlers picked up 11 wickets in the 2 matches against Bangladesh, with Ashwin also receiving the player of the series award as his contributions with the bat added to his exploits.
|Jasprit Bumrah Test bowling stats for India
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|BBM
|Avg
|Econ
|SR
|5w
|10w
|2018-2024
|38
|73
|1246
|295
|3432
|170
|6/27
|9/86
|20.18
|2.75
|43.9
|10
|0
Bumrah was crucial for the Indian team in both Tests, taking 5 wickets in the 1st and 6 wickets in the 2nd Test in Chennai and Kanpur, respectively.
Here are the latest ICC Test bowling rankings -
|ICC Test Bowling Rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|1
|Jasprit Bumrah (India)
|870
|2
|Ravichandran Ashwin (India)
|869
|3
|Josh Hazlewood (Autralia)
|847
|4
|Pat Cummins (Australia)
|820
|5
|Kagiso Rabada (South Africa)
|820
|6
|Ravindra Jadeja (India)
|809
|7
|Nathan Lyon (Australia)
|801
|8
|Prabath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka)
|801
|9
|Kyle Jamieson (New Zealand)
|714
|10
|Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan)
|709
Indian batters rise in rankings
Apart from the bowling rankings, Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal also had a rise in the batting rankings with the 22-year-old climbing to third spot after just 11 Tests for India so far. Virat Kohli also climbed six places to the sixth spot after his innings of 47 and 29* against Bangladesh in the Test series.