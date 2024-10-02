IND vs BAN T20 series: How have Bangladesh done in T20Is recently

The Test series between India and Bangladesh is complete, with the T20 series next on the agenda for the Men in Blue and the Bangla Tigers. India will host Bangladesh for a three-match T20 series starting on October 6.



Bangladesh will be looking to make amends after their 2-0 defeat in Tests and will be eager to perform well in the shortest format of the game.

Here is how the Bangla Tigers have fared in T20 internationals in the recent past: Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Bangladesh recent T20I form Match Year Winner Result Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition (in China) 2023 India NA Bangladesh in New Zealand T20I Series 2023/24 drawn 1-1 (3) Sri Lanka in Bangladesh T20I Series 2023/24 Sri Lanka 2-1 (3) Zimbabwe in Bangladesh T20I Series 2024 Bangladesh 4-1 (5) Bangladesh in United States of America T20I Series 2024 U.S.A. 2-1 (3) ICC Men's T20 World Cup (in United States of America/West Indies) 2024 India NA

The Bangla Tigers, under skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won just one of the past five tournaments or series they have participated in.

Their solitary series win came at home against Zimbabwe in May this year, when they defeated the African nation 4-1 in a five-match T20 series.



Most recent T20 outing for Bangladesh

More From This Section

Their last outing in T20 internationals was during the T20 World Cup 2024, where the Bangla Tigers failed to make it past the Super 8 tournament stage following defeats against Afghanistan, Australia, and India in the United States and West Indies.

On the other hand, their next T20 opponent India won the T20 World Cup 2024 after beating South Africa by seven runs.

However, the T20 side for India will feature many lesser experienced names as a Suryakumar Yadav-led side aims to begin a new era of T20 cricket for the country.