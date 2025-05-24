India Test squad announcement LIVE UPDATES, India vs England: BCCI to reveal squad after 12:15 PM

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee will announce India’s squad for the five-match Test series against England today in Mumbai, according to an official release. A press conference will be held following the selection meeting, which is expected to take place after 12:15 PM IST.

England tour part of World Test Championship (WTC) cycle

India’s five-Test tour of England, scheduled between June and August 2025, is a part of the 2025–2027 ICC World Test Championship. Matches will be played at iconic venues: Headingley (Leeds), Edgbaston (Birmingham), Lord's (London), Old Trafford (Manchester), and The Oval (London).

Who will lead India in IND vs ENG Test series post Rohit & Virat retirements?

This series marks India’s first bilateral red-ball assignment since veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retired from Test cricket earlier this month. The BCCI is also expected to name a new Test captain during the squad announcement.

Shubman Gill has emerged as the leading candidate to take over the reins, while wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is being tipped as the likely vice-captain.

Captaincy contenders: Bumrah and Rahul in the fray

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was considered a potential captain, but concerns over his fitness have reportedly diminished his chances. KL Rahul’s name also came up; however, at 33, he is viewed as an interim option rather than a long-term leader.

Middle-order replacements for Kohli under consideration

With Kohli’s departure, India is expected to fill the vacant middle-order slot with promising or returning players like Sai Sudharsan, Shreyas Iyer, and Karun Nair.

Sai Sudharsan has impressed in domestic cricket, scoring 304 runs in three Ranji Trophy matches at an average of 76.00. His First-Class record includes 1,957 runs in 29 matches, with seven centuries and five fifties.

Shreyas Iyer, once out of favour, made a strong comeback with 480 runs in five Ranji games for Mumbai, averaging 68.57 and maintaining a brisk strike rate of 90.22.

Karun Nair, last seen in a Test in 2017, had a stellar domestic season for Vidarbha, amassing 863 runs in nine matches at an average of 53.93, placing him as the fourth-highest scorer in the Ranji Trophy.

Bowling attack to be led by Bumrah, Shami doubtful

Jasprit Bumrah is expected to spearhead the bowling attack in England, potentially alongside several emerging pacers. Veteran seamer Mohammed Shami is likely to miss the series due to ongoing fitness concerns.

A BCCI medical team recently evaluated Shami’s condition in Lucknow, but unless a positive update emerges, the selectors are expected to exclude him from the squad.

Potential pace replacements in the mix

In Shami’s absence, the selectors are looking at options such as Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dayal, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, and Harshit Rana to support Bumrah in the Test series.