Home / Cricket / News / India Test squad announcement LIVE UPDATES, India vs England: BCCI to reveal squad after 12:15 PM
Live New Update

India Test squad announcement LIVE UPDATES, India vs England: BCCI to reveal squad after 12:15 PM

Head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar are expected to address a press conference following the selection meeting. PC is expected to begin at 12:30 PM IST

Anish KumarShashwat Nishant New Delhi
Gambhir-Agarkar press conference live updates
Gambhir-Agarkar press conference live updates

3 min read Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 12:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee will announce India’s squad for the five-match Test series against England today in Mumbai, according to an official release. A press conference will be held following the selection meeting, which is expected to take place after 12:15 PM IST.
 
England tour part of World Test Championship (WTC) cycle
 
  India’s five-Test tour of England, scheduled between June and August 2025, is a part of the 2025–2027 ICC World Test Championship. Matches will be played at iconic venues: Headingley (Leeds), Edgbaston (Birmingham), Lord's (London), Old Trafford (Manchester), and The Oval (London).
 
Who will lead India in IND vs ENG Test series post Rohit & Virat retirements?
 
This series marks India’s first bilateral red-ball assignment since veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retired from Test cricket earlier this month. The BCCI is also expected to name a new Test captain during the squad announcement.
 
Shubman Gill has emerged as the leading candidate to take over the reins, while wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is being tipped as the likely vice-captain.
 
Captaincy contenders: Bumrah and Rahul in the fray
 
Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was considered a potential captain, but concerns over his fitness have reportedly diminished his chances. KL Rahul’s name also came up; however, at 33, he is viewed as an interim option rather than a long-term leader.
 
Middle-order replacements for Kohli under consideration
  With Kohli’s departure, India is expected to fill the vacant middle-order slot with promising or returning players like Sai Sudharsan, Shreyas Iyer, and Karun Nair.
 
Sai Sudharsan has impressed in domestic cricket, scoring 304 runs in three Ranji Trophy matches at an average of 76.00. His First-Class record includes 1,957 runs in 29 matches, with seven centuries and five fifties.
 
Shreyas Iyer, once out of favour, made a strong comeback with 480 runs in five Ranji games for Mumbai, averaging 68.57 and maintaining a brisk strike rate of 90.22.
 
Karun Nair, last seen in a Test in 2017, had a stellar domestic season for Vidarbha, amassing 863 runs in nine matches at an average of 53.93, placing him as the fourth-highest scorer in the Ranji Trophy.
 
Bowling attack to be led by Bumrah, Shami doubtful
  Jasprit Bumrah is expected to spearhead the bowling attack in England, potentially alongside several emerging pacers. Veteran seamer Mohammed Shami is likely to miss the series due to ongoing fitness concerns.
 
A BCCI medical team recently evaluated Shami’s condition in Lucknow, but unless a positive update emerges, the selectors are expected to exclude him from the squad.
 
Potential pace replacements in the mix 
In Shami’s absence, the selectors are looking at options such as Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dayal, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, and Harshit Rana to support Bumrah in the Test series.
 

12:20 PM

India Test squad announcement live updates: Almost time for the PC!

We are less than 10 minutes away from the alotted time for the PC that is 12:30 PM IST as the squad announcement is getting closer and closer with time. Ajit Agarkar has arrived at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai as well.

12:10 PM

India Test squad announcement live updates: Rishabh Pant's backup in focus!

Rishabh Pant is set to continue as India's first-choice wicketkeeper for the upcoming Test series against England. Having made a successful return to international cricket, Pant remains a vital figure behind the stumps and in the middle order. In the previous Test series against Australia, Dhruv Jurel was named as his backup, and that arrangement is likely to continue.

Jurel, a promising wicketkeeper-batsman, has been included in the India A squad for the upcoming two-match series against the England Lions, where he will serve as vice-captain to Abhimanyu Easwaran. His recent performances and leadership responsibilities at the India A level indicate the selectors' trust in his abilities.

Given his steady progress and prior inclusion in the Test squad, Jurel is expected to act as Pant’s deputy in the five-match series in England. His presence ensures the team has a capable and ready replacement behind the stumps if needed during the long tour.

12:00 PM

India Test squad announcement live updates: How will the spin contingent look like?

With Ravichandran Ashwin now retired, Ravindra Jadeja is expected to take on the role of India's lead spinner. A key decision for the selectors will be whether to include two or three spinners in the playing 11, especially considering the seam-friendly conditions in England. If the team opts for just two spin options, Washington Sundar may be preferred over Kuldeep Yadav. Sundar’s ability to contribute with the bat and bowl economical spells makes him a strong contender. Despite Kuldeep’s impressive performances across formats, team balance and pitch conditions could influence the final call on the spin combination.
 

11:50 AM

India Test squad announcement live updates: A special call-up on the cards?

Karun Nair, known for his consistent performances in domestic cricket, is likely to earn a place in India’s squad for the upcoming Test series against England. His strong form with the bat has not gone unnoticed by the selectors, who are expected to reward the experienced right-hander with a well-deserved recall to the national side.
 
Nair was recently named in the India A squad for the two-match series against the England Lions, starting on May 30. This inclusion was seen as a stepping stone toward his return to the senior team, especially with the Test squad set to undergo a transition following the retirements of several senior players.
 
What also works in Nair’s favor is his prior experience of playing county cricket in England, which gives him valuable insight into the conditions the team will face during the five-match series. With his ability to anchor innings and adapt to swinging conditions, Nair is seen as a dependable middle-order option as India looks to build a fresh Test core for the new World Test Championship cycle.

11:41 AM

India Test squad announcement live updates: No Shami for England tour?

According to reports, senior fast bowler Mohammed Shami is unlikely to be part of India’s squad for the upcoming Test series against England. Concerns over his fitness have played a key role in this decision. The BCCI Medical Team has reportedly informed the selectors that Shami is currently not in a condition to handle the demands of long bowling spells typically required in Test cricket. As a result, the selectors are expected to take a cautious approach and may leave him out of the squad to avoid the risk of aggravating his condition during the high-intensity series.
 

11:30 AM

India Test squad announcement live updates: What will the batting order look like?

India’s opening combination for the first Test against England at Leeds, starting June 20, is likely to feature KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Meanwhile, Sai Sudharsan is emerging as a strong candidate for the backup opener role, thanks to his impressive domestic and IPL performances.
 
There’s still some uncertainty around the middle-order slots, with selectors reportedly considering Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, and Shreyas Iyer as potential options for an extra specialist batsman. Each brings a unique skill set and domestic experience, which could be vital in English conditions.
 
Rishabh Pant is expected to retain his role as the team’s primary wicketkeeper. His comeback has strengthened the batting lineup, while Dhruv Jurel, who impressed in recent outings, is likely to continue as the backup keeper.
 
One of the most significant transitions for India comes at the No. 4 spot—a position once dominated by legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. That crucial responsibility now seems set to fall on the shoulders of the new captain, Shubman Gill, marking a bold step in India's red-ball rebuild.

11:20 AM

India Test squad announcement live updates: Bumrah's workload management to be kept in mind!

Jasprit Bumrah, who previously captained India during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Rohit Sharma’s absence and was the best player for the Indian side, is not likely lead the side in the upcoming Test series against England. The selectors have decided against handing him the captaincy in order to carefully manage his workload and preserve his fitness for the key matches ahead.
 
According to reports, Bumrah has already communicated to the BCCI and the selection committee that his body is not equipped to handle the physical demands of a full five-match Test series. As per a report by *The Indian Express*, the pace spearhead has made it clear that he can only commit to playing a maximum of three Tests in the series.
 
With his fitness being a top priority, the team management is keen to use him strategically to avoid the risk of injury, especially considering his importance across all formats for India.
 

11:11 AM

India Test squad announcement live updates: Who will lead the side?

As India gears up for a new chapter in Test cricket, the spotlight shifts to life beyond Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. With both stalwarts having announced their retirement from the longest format, all eyes are now on the leadership transition. If recent reports are accurate, Shubman Gill is expected to take over as India's new Test captain. Though still young, Gill brings valuable leadership experience and is seen as a long-term investment for Indian cricket.
 
This change signals a generational shift, as India prepares to field a relatively young squad for the upcoming five-match series against Ben Stokes’ England. The upcoming tour marks the beginning of a new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, making it a crucial phase in the team’s red-ball journey.
 
Ajit Agarkar, the chairman of selectors, and newly appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir face a significant challenge: identifying the right mix of youth and experience to carry Indian Test cricket forward. With established names stepping aside, there is now room for emerging talent to step up, gain exposure in challenging overseas conditions, and begin shaping the next core of Indian red-ball cricket.

11:00 AM

India Test squad announcement live updates

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India Test captain and squad announcement for India's tour of England 2025, which begins on June 20.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :India vs EnglandIndia cricket team

First Published: May 24 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

Explore News