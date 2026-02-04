Associate Sponsors

Home / Cricket / News / India vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE U19 World Cup 2026: Mehboob wins the toss for AFG, opts to bat
India vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE U19 World Cup 2026: Mehboob wins the toss for AFG, opts to bat

ICC U19 World Cup LIVE UPDATES, India vs Afghanistan: Ayush Mhatre-led India will look to extend their most final appearances record to ten with a win in Harare today

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
India vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal live scorecard
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 12:50 PM IST
Afghanistan captain Mahboob Khan won the toss and opted to bat, sending Ayush Mhatre’s India into the field in the second semifinal of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 in Harare today.
 
India arrive with an impeccable record, having won all their matches so far in dominant fashion. The defending heavyweights will be targeting a third successive appearance in the U19 World Cup final, underlining their consistency at the junior level. Their Super Six win over Pakistan further reinforced their credentials, showcasing both depth and balance across departments.
 
With the bat, wicketkeeper Abhigyan Kundu has been the standout performer, while contributions from Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Vihaan Malhotra have ensured stability at the top and in the middle order. The bowling unit, spearheaded by pacers Henil Patel and RS Ambrish, and supported by spinner Khilan Patel, has consistently applied pressure.
 
Afghanistan, meanwhile, have scripted an impressive campaign of their own. Winning four of their five matches, they enter the semifinal brimming with belief despite their lone loss to Sri Lanka. Their disciplined bowling attack and fearless batting approach have been key strengths. While India start as favourites, Afghanistan will view this clash as an opportunity to push for their maiden ICC final with a bold, all-round performance.
 
India vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal: Playing 11
 
India U19 playing 11: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre(c), Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu(w), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran
 
Afghanistan U19 playing 11: Osman Sadat, Khalid Ahmadzai, Faisal Shinozada, Uzairullah Niazai, Mahboob Khan (C), Azizullah Miakhil, Khatir Stanikzai, Nooristani Omarzai, Abdul Aziz, Roohullah Arab, Wahidullah Zadran
 
India vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal: LIVE TELECAST
 
Star Sports Network will telecast the India vs Afghanistan semifinal match of the U19 World Cup 2026 in India.
 
India vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal: LIVE STREAMING
 
The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream the India vs Afghanistan semifinal match of the U19 World Cup 2026 in India.
 
Check all the live updates of the India vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal match here.

12:50 PM

ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Semifinal India vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE: Pitch report

The high altitude is expected to aid carry, allowing the ball to travel well through the air. The surface appears firm with a few visible cracks, though they are unlikely to have a significant impact on the contest. A light covering of grass should help the pitch offer good bounce, and overall it is expected to come nicely onto the bat.

12:40 PM

ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Semifinal India vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE: Afghanistan playing 11 for the match

Afghanistan U19 playing 11: Osman Sadat, Khalid Ahmadzai, Faisal Shinozada, Uzairullah Niazai, Mahboob Khan (C), Azizullah Miakhil, Khatir Stanikzai, Nooristani Omarzai, Abdul Aziz, Roohullah Arab, Wahidullah Zadran

12:37 PM

ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Semifinal India vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE: India playing 11 for the match

India U19 playing 11: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre(c), Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu(w), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran

12:33 PM

ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Semifinal India vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE: Afghanistan win the toss

Afghanistan win the toss and opt to bat first.

12:30 PM

ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Semifinal India vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE: Afghanistan probable playing 11

Afghanistan U19 playing 11 (probable): Khalid Ahmadzai, Osman Sadat, Faisal Shinozada, Uzairullah Niazai, Mahboob Khan (c), Azizullah Miakhil, Nooristani Omarzai, Abdul Aziz, Roohullah Arab, Wahidullah Zadran, Aqil Khan

12:20 PM

ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Semifinal India vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE: Toss timing

The toss for the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 second semifinal match between India and Afghanistan will take place at 12:30 PM IST, i.e., 10 minutes from now.

12:10 PM

ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Semifinal India vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE: India probable playing 11

India U19 playing 11 (probable): Ayush Mhatre (c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu (w), Kanishk Chouhan, Aaron George, RS Ambrish, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Khilan Patel

12:00 PM

ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Semifinal India vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE: Welcome to the live blog

Welcome to the live blog of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 second semifinal match between India and Afghanistan. The winner of today's game will face England in the final on Friday. But who will it be? Stay tuned to find out.
First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 12:00 PM IST

