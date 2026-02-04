India vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE U19 World Cup 2026: Mehboob wins the toss for AFG, opts to bat

Afghanistan captain Mahboob Khan won the toss and opted to bat, sending Ayush Mhatre’s India into the field in the second semifinal of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 in Harare today.

India arrive with an impeccable record, having won all their matches so far in dominant fashion. The defending heavyweights will be targeting a third successive appearance in the U19 World Cup final, underlining their consistency at the junior level. Their Super Six win over Pakistan further reinforced their credentials, showcasing both depth and balance across departments.

With the bat, wicketkeeper Abhigyan Kundu has been the standout performer, while contributions from Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Vihaan Malhotra have ensured stability at the top and in the middle order. The bowling unit, spearheaded by pacers Henil Patel and RS Ambrish, and supported by spinner Khilan Patel, has consistently applied pressure.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, have scripted an impressive campaign of their own. Winning four of their five matches, they enter the semifinal brimming with belief despite their lone loss to Sri Lanka. Their disciplined bowling attack and fearless batting approach have been key strengths. While India start as favourites, Afghanistan will view this clash as an opportunity to push for their maiden ICC final with a bold, all-round performance.

India vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal: Playing 11

India U19 playing 11: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre(c), Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu(w), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran

Afghanistan U19 playing 11: Osman Sadat, Khalid Ahmadzai, Faisal Shinozada, Uzairullah Niazai, Mahboob Khan (C), Azizullah Miakhil, Khatir Stanikzai, Nooristani Omarzai, Abdul Aziz, Roohullah Arab, Wahidullah Zadran

India vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal: LIVE TELECAST

Star Sports Network will telecast the India vs Afghanistan semifinal match of the U19 World Cup 2026 in India.

India vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal: LIVE STREAMING

The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream the India vs Afghanistan semifinal match of the U19 World Cup 2026 in India.

Check all the live updates of the India vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal match here.