India vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE U19 World Cup 2026: India eye sixth straight final; toss at 12:30 PM

The second semifinal of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 promises a compelling contest as five-time champions India Under-19 face a confident Afghanistan Under-19 at Harare Sports Club on Tuesday.

India arrive with an impeccable record, having won all their matches so far in dominant fashion. The defending heavyweights will be targeting a third successive appearance in the U19 World Cup final, underlining their consistency at the junior level. Their Super Six win over Pakistan further reinforced their credentials, showcasing both depth and balance across departments.

With the bat, wicketkeeper Abhigyan Kundu has been the standout performer, while contributions from Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Vihaan Malhotra have ensured stability at the top and in the middle order. The bowling unit, spearheaded by pacers Henil Patel and RS Ambrish, and supported by spinner Khilan Patel, has consistently applied pressure.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, have scripted an impressive campaign of their own. Winning four of their five matches, they enter the semifinal brimming with belief despite their lone loss to Sri Lanka. Their disciplined bowling attack and fearless batting approach have been key strengths. While India start as favourites, Afghanistan will view this clash as an opportunity to push for their maiden ICC final with a bold, all-round performance.

India vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal: Playing 11

India U19 playing 11 (probable): Ayush Mhatre (c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu (w), Kanishk Chouhan, Aaron George, RS Ambrish, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Khilan Patel

Afghanistan U19 playing 11 (probable): Khalid Ahmadzai, Osman Sadat, Faisal Shinozada, Uzairullah Niazai, Mahboob Khan (c), Azizullah Miakhil, Nooristani Omarzai, Abdul Aziz, Roohullah Arab, Wahidullah Zadran, Aqil Khan

India vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal: LIVE TOSS

The toss for the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal match between India skipper Ayush Mhatre and Afghanistan skipper Mahboob Khan will take place at 12:30 PM IST.

India vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal: LIVE TELECAST

Star Sports Network will telecast the India vs Afghanistan semifinal match of the U19 World Cup 2026 in India.

India vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal: LIVE STREAMING

The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream the India vs Afghanistan semifinal match of the U19 World Cup 2026 in India.

Check all the live updates of the India vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal match here.