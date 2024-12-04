IND vs AUS: A look at pink ball Tests in numbers at Adelaide Oval

Business Standard
The Adelaide Oval in Adelaide hosted the first-ever day-night Test match with a pink ball in men's international cricket back in 2015 between Australia and New Zealand

Pink-Ball Tests at Adelaide Oval

India and Australia are all set to renew their rivalry in Test cricket with the second Test of the ongoing 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy taking place at Adelaide Oval from Friday, December 6. The second Test will feature a pink ball as it will be a day-night Test, a concept the hosts are most familiar with, having played 12 of the 22 day-night Tests played to date while losing only one of them, against the West Indies. On the other hand, while India has also lost only one of the four day-night Tests they have played so far, their only loss came against the same opposition at the same venue back in December 2020.
 
 
Notably, unlike India, which suffered a heavy defeat in their last pink-ball outing at Adelaide Oval, Australia has won all seven of the games they have played so far at this venue, including the first-ever day-night Test in men’s international cricket against New Zealand in November 2015.
 
Australia’s Records at Adelaide Oval with Pink Ball
 
Opposition Winner Margin Toss Bat
 Date
v New Zealand Australia 3 wickets lost 2nd 27-Nov-15
v South Africa Australia 7 wickets lost 2nd 24-Nov-16
v England Australia 120 runs lost 1st 02-Dec-17
v Pakistan Australia inns & 48 runs won 1st 29-Nov-19
v India Australia 8 wickets lost 2nd 17-Dec-20
v England Australia 275 runs won 1st 16-Dec-21
v West Indies Australia 419 runs won 1st 08-Dec-22
 
Day-Night Test at Adelaide Oval: Highest Run-Getter

Being the home team, Australian players lead the chart of highest run-getters in pink-ball Tests at Adelaide, with former opener David Warner topping the chart with 647 runs. However, he could move down to second spot if Marnus Labuschagne adds 85 runs in the upcoming Test, as he is currently in second place with 563 runs. Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, and Travis Head are third, fourth, and fifth on the list with 384, 325, and 289 runs, respectively.
 
Top Run-Getters in Pink-Ball Tests at Adelaide Oval 
Player Mat Inns Runs HS Ave SR 100 50
DA Warner (AUS) 6 11 647 335* 64.7 66.42 1 1
M Labuschagne (AUS) 4 7 563 163 80.42 51.36 3 1
SPD Smith (AUS) 7 13 384 93 32 49.54 0 3
UT Khawaja (AUS) 3 6 325 145 54.16 50 1 2
TM Head (AUS) 4 5 289 175 72.25 81.17 1 1
SE Marsh (AUS) 2 4 196 126* 65.33 46.66 1 0
MA Starc (AUS) 7 9 181 53 36.2 74.48 0 1
JE Root (ENG) 2 4 162 67 40.5 51.26 0 2
DJ Malan (ENG) 2 4 148 80 37 42.65 0 1
SC Cook (SA) 1 2 144 104 72 42.47 1 0
 
  Day-Night Test at Adelaide Oval: Top Wicket-Takers
 
Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc leads the top wicket-takers list at Adelaide Oval, with a total of 39 wickets to his name, closely followed by fellow countrymen Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon, who have 28 wickets each.
 
Top Wicket-Takers in Pink-Ball Tests at Adelaide Oval 
Player Mat Inns Wkts BBI BBM Ave SR 5 wkts innings
MA Starc (AUS) 7 13 39 6/66 8/137 16.64 35.5 2
JR Hazlewood (AUS) 5 10 28 6/70 9/136 18.42 39 2
NM Lyon (AUS) 7 13 28 5/69 6/105 23.85 58.9 1
PJ Cummins (AUS) 3 6 13 4/21 7/69 21.76 48.5 0
JM Anderson (ENG) 2 4 9 5/43 6/117 20.33 61.3 1
TA Boult (NZ) 1 2 7 5/60 7/101 14.42 28.2 1
MG Neser (AUS) 2 4 7 3/22 7/56 16.71 40.1 0
CR Woakes (ENG) 2 4 6 4/36 5/120 44.83 78.6 0
R Ashwin (IND) 1 2 5 4/55 5/71 14.2 28.8 0
AS Joseph (WI) 1 2 5 3/33 5/140 28 45.6 0
JA Richardson (AUS) 1 2 5 3/42 5/120 24 45.8 1
KJ Abbott (SA) 1 2 4 3/49 4/75 18.75 58.5 0
DAJ Bracewell (NZ) 1 2 4 3/18 4/55 13.75 34.7 0
SCJ Broad (ENG) 2 4 4 2/72 2/98 49.5 118.5 0
C Overton (ENG) 1 2 4 3/105 4/116 29 52.5 0
 

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 10:43 AM IST

