India vs Australia 3rd ODI playing 11, live toss time and live streaming

Australia will face India in the third and final ODI of the series on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Already leading the series 2-0, the hosts have an unassailable advantage and are expected to approach the final game with both confidence and strategy.

With the series win secured, Australia may use the opportunity to experiment with their squad, giving chances to players who have not featured in the first two matches, while also looking to maintain momentum heading into the upcoming T20 series. A victory in the final ODI would complete a dominant 3-0 sweep, further strengthening their confidence and team morale.

On the other hand, India enters the match seeking redemption after back-to-back losses that handed the series to the hosts. Though the series outcome is already decided, the visitors will be motivated to finish on a high note, aiming for a consolation win in the final encounter. A strong performance in Sydney could provide a morale boost and help the team build momentum as they transition to the T20 format. Will Team India make changes in their eleven? With the series already lost, Team India will be expected to make atleast one or two changes in their line-up which might see a shift from their all-rounder approach and could see left arm wristie Kuldeep Yadav come into the fray after sitting out both the ODIs. Harshit Rana who looked in discomfort in the latter part of his spell could also see Prasidh Krishna taking his place in the eleven for the final encounter.

What could Kuldeep Yadav bring to the table in Sydney? ALSO READ: ICC Women's World Cup 2025: SL-W vs PAK-W playing 11, live streaming One of the most underrated spinners by the Indian side over the years, Kuldeep Yadav can be the answer for the Indian side who lacked inspiration in the 2nd ODI in terms of taking wickets at important intervals and keeping the opponent under pressure. While the Adelaide ODI screamed for someone like Kuldeep Yadav to come into the mix and dominate those middle overs, Team India could definitely use Kuldeep's skillset in the final game in order to avoid a clean sweep.

Kohli's last dance in Sydney? While the fans were worried seeing the ODI chase master raise his gloves to the Adelaide crowd after being handed his 2nd consecutive in ODI cricket for the first time in his career, many fear the encounter at Sydney Cricket ground might be his final one for the Men in Blue as well. Regardless of that, it will be packed house to see Kohli in the Indian jersey again as he would hope to give his fans a good show in the final ODI encounter of the series. Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar also gave his opinion on Virat and said “Look, the man has more than 14,000 runs, 52 ODI centuries, and I think 32 Test centuries. He's scored thousands and thousands of runs, so he's allowed a couple of failures. Don't read too much into what has happened, there's plenty of cricket left, plenty of cricket ahead. Maybe Sydney will see a big innings from him. Adelaide, of course, has been his favorite ground in Australia, both at the Test level and in ODIs. He's scored hundreds there, so naturally, everyone was expecting a big one here as well. But that didn't quite happen.”

India vs Australia Head-to-Head stats in ODI cricket Total matches: 160 Australia won: 86 India won: 58 Tie/No result: 10 India vs Australia 3rd ODI probable Playing 11 India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh Australia Playing 11: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey(w), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood Squads: India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Dhruv Jurel, Prasidh Krishna

Australia Squad: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe(w), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Starc, Xavier Bartlett, Josh Hazlewood, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann India vs Australia 3rd ODI live telecast and streaming details When does the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI match take place? The 3rd ODI between India and Australia will be played on Saturday, 25 October 2025. What is the venue of the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI match? The match will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Australia. At what time will the live toss for the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI take place?

The toss for the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI match will take place at 8:30 AM IST. At what time will the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI match begin? The first ball of the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI match is scheduled for 9:00 AM IST. Which TV channel will live telecast the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI match in India? The live telecast for the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI match will be available on the Star Sports network in India. How to watch the live streaming of the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI match in India?