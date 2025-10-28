India vs Australia Head-to-Head stats in T20I cricket over the years

India and Australia are set to renew their fierce T20 rivalry with the opening match of the five-game series at Manuka Oval, Canberra, on October 29, 2025. The visitors, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will look to bounce back after a narrow 1-2 defeat in the ODI leg, while Mitchell Marsh's squad arrives confident after their recent success and with several key players returning to the line-up. Jasprit Bumrah’s comeback strengthens India’s pace attack, and the squad features a blend of experience and rising stars like Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma.

ALSO READ: IND vs AUS head-to-head: Indian women's team's top 5 ODI wins vs Australia The series will be a significant one, with the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 just a few months away. Historically, Australia has never won a multi-game T20I series at home against India, which shows how the Men in Blue have asserted themselves in the format over the years.

But how has each bilateral series between India and Australia panned out so far? Take a look: India vs Australia: Head-to-head in T20Is Total matches: 32

India won: 20

Australia won: 11

No result: 1 India vs Australia: All T20I bilateral series results Australia in India T20I Match, 2007/08 The 2007/08 season saw a solitary T20I in Mumbai, with Australia winning the toss and opting to bat first. The visitors managed a respectable 166/5, riding on disciplined batting in the middle overs. India’s chase was anchored by Gautam Gambhir and Robin Uthappa, who guided the side to 167/3 in just 18.1 overs, resulting in a seven-wicket win. The hosts displayed excellent composure and clinical finishing to seal the encounter.

India in Australia T20I Match, 2007/08 When India toured Australia for a single T20I that same season, the hosts asserted their authority in Melbourne. Australia’s bowlers dismantled the Indian batting for just 74 runs, with only a few players reaching double figures. In response, Australia chased down the target in 11.2 overs, losing just one wicket — completing a dominant nine-wicket victory and highlighting their strength at home. India in Australia T20I Series, 2011/12 This two-match series began in Sydney, where Australia posted 171/4 after being sent in. India's response fell short, finishing at 140/6, as the Aussies won by 31 runs. The second T20I in Melbourne saw Australia set a modest 131, but India put in a disciplined chase to score 135/2 and win by eight wickets. The series concluded at 1-1, showing both teams had spells of dominance on these lively pitches.

India v Australia T20I Match (in India), 2013/14 Rajkot hosted the single T20I, with Australia electing to bat first and putting up a challenging 201/7. India, driven by a vintage partnership between Yuvraj Singh and Virat Kohli, launched a fierce chase. Needing 11 runs from the last over, India reached the target with two balls to spare at 202/4, winning by six wickets and thrilling the home fans. India in Australia T20I Series, 2015/16 This series marked a turning point as India achieved a historic whitewash. In Adelaide, Virat Kohli’s brisk fifty helped India post 188/3 before they bowled out Australia for 151, winning by 37 runs. Melbourne’s second T20I saw another Kohli masterclass in a chase of 158, resulting in a comfortable 27-run win. In Sydney, India successfully chased down 197, riding on Rohit Sharma's aggressive start and Kohli’s finishing, clinching the final match by seven wickets to complete a 3-0 sweep.

Australia in India T20I Series, 2017/18 Rain was a key factor in this series. The opening match in Ranchi was abandoned after India reached 49/1 chasing 118. In Guwahati, Australia dominated with Jason Behrendorff’s four wickets to dismiss India for 118, and comfortably chased the target. The final in Hyderabad was washed out, leaving the series tied 1-1 and both teams sharing the spoils. India in Australia T20I Series, 2018/19 Brisbane hosted the first match, where India lost a rain-affected encounter as Duckworth-Lewis-Stern calculations favoured Australia. Melbourne’s match was abandoned, and in Sydney, India chased 165 effortlessly, with Shikhar Dhawan leading the way. Both teams won one game each with one no result, so the series ended 1-1.

Australia in India T20I Series, 2018/19 India hosted a two-match series that was dominated by Australia. In Visakhapatnam, a low-scoring contest saw the visitors edge out India by three wickets in a tense chase. In Bengaluru, Australia overhauled India’s competitive 190/4, thanks to Glenn Maxwell’s century, winning the match by seven wickets and sealing a 2-0 series triumph. India in Australia T20I Series, 2020/21 India got off to a strong start in Canberra, defending 161 as the bowlers held Australia to 150. In Sydney, a well-paced chase gave India a series win as they surpassed Australia’s total of 194 with six wickets in hand. The hosts took the final game by 12 runs, but India’s early wins secured them a 2-1 series victory in Australian conditions.