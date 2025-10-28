Sri Lanka Cricket dispatches reconnaissance team to Pakistan ahead of tour

The Sri Lankan cricket board has sent a reconnaissance team to Pakistan ahead of a tour to the country next month to play a number of T20 internationals.

The team is meeting with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials and getting briefed on the travel and security arrangements for their team.

They will also visit the venues in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad where matches are scheduled and get briefed by the organisers and police officials.

While the SENA cricket nations normally send their security delegations to Pakistan ahead of tours to check all arrangements, it is unusual for Sri Lanka to carry out such a visit, especially since they were the first to tour Pakistan in 2019 after international teams refused to visit the country for 10 years following the terrorists attack on Sri Lankan team bus in 2009 in Lahore.