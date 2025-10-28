Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20 Playing 11, toss time, live streaming

Pakistan and South Africa are set to face off in the opening T20I of the three-match series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, October 28. The contest follows their evenly fought Test series, which ended 1-1, setting the stage for an exciting white-ball showdown.

Pakistan, who reached the Asia Cup 2025 final despite inconsistent form, will aim to assert dominance in familiar home conditions. Their main challenge will be maintaining batting consistency against South Africa’s pace attack.

ALSO READ: IND vs AUS: Gambhir backs skipper Suryakumar despite miserable T20I form The Proteas, meanwhile, will be eager to rebound after their surprising defeat to Namibia earlier this month. With Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks and Lungi Ngidi expected to anchor a youthful side, South Africa will look to start the series positively.

Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20 Playing 11 Pakistan Playing 11 (Probable): Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Salman Agha (C), Usman Khan (WK), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah. South Africa Playing 11 (Probable): Quinton de Kock (WK), Reeza Hendricks, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Donovan Ferreira (C), George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Nqaba Peter, Lungi Ngidi, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger. Pakistan vs South Africa Head-to-Head in T20I cricket Total matches played: 24

Pakistan won: 12

South Africa won: 12

Tie: 0 Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20 full squad Pakistan squad: Abdul Samad, Babar Azam, Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha, Saim Ayub, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Tariq.

South Africa squad: Dewald Brevis, Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Quinton de Kock, Donovan Ferreira, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Nqabayomzi Peter, Andile Simelane, Lizaad Williams, Ottneil Baartman. Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20 live telecast and streaming details When does the PAK vs SA 1st T20 match take place? The 1st T20 between Pakistan and South Africa will begin on Tuesday, October 28, 2025. What is the venue of the Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20 match? The PAK vs SA 1st T20 match will take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.

At what time will the live toss for the PAK vs SA 1st T20 take place? The toss for the Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20 match will take place at 8 PM IST. At what time will the PAK vs SA 1st T20 match begin? The first ball of the Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20 match is scheduled for 8:30 PM IST. Which TV channel will live telecast the Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20 match in India? The live telecast of the PAK vs SA 1st T20 match will not be available in India.