India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 4th Test Day 1: Coin toss at 4:30 AM IST on Boxing Day
IND vs AUS LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Captains Pat Cummins and Rohit Sharma will look to bat first after winning the toss
Shashwat NishantAnish Kumar New Delhi
The much-anticipated Boxing Day Test between India and Australia is set to begin today at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. With the series tied at 1-1, this fourth Test promises to be a thrilling encounter. The match will kick off at 5 AM IST on December 26, as around a full house i.e, 90,000 spectators are expected to gather at the MCG to witness a gripping battle between bat and ball.
The Australian team received a boost ahead of the match with Travis Head being declared fit for selection. Adding to the excitement, MCG hero Scott Boland will also make his return, ensuring an enthralling contest for fans. Stay tuned for a fantastic day of cricket action! Australia vs India 4th Test Playing 11
Australia playing 11: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.
India playing 11 (probable): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj/Prasidh Krishna.
India vs Australia Boxing Day Test LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin flip between Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and Australian skipper Pat Cummins will take place at 4:30 AM IST.
India vs Australia Boxing Day Test live telecast details:
India vs Australia 4th Test live telecast will be available on the Star Sports network.
India vs Australia Boxing Day Test live streaming details:
India vs Australia 4th Test live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app. Stay Tuned for IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 1 LIVE SCORE, MATCH UPDATES HERE
3:02 AM
Why are matches played on December 26 called Boxing Day Test?
On the day after the joyous celebration of Christmas, as the world catches its breath from the festivities, a new tradition takes centre stage—a thrilling spectacle that blends heritage, passion, and the unmistakable sound of leather on willow. This is the Boxing Day Test, a cricketing ritual that transforms December 26 into a theatre of athleticism and drama in Commonwealth nations such as Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand. But nowhere is this day more celebrated than at the legendary Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), where the roar of tens of thousands of fans reverberates like a heartbeat of the game itself.
The origins of "Boxing Day" are steeped in historical intrigue and cultural layers. One tale traces its name to the opening of alms boxes in churches, an act of charity that embodied the spirit of giving during the festive season. Another story tells of servants who, after dedicating their Christmas Day to their masters, received presents—literal "boxes" of gratitude—on December 26. Each version whispers of traditions that echo through time.
Beyond its name and origins, Boxing Day carries another layer of reverence as the feast day of St Stephen, the patron saint of horses. In honour of this legacy, December 26 has become synonymous with sport in the Southern Hemisphere. From the thundering gallop of horse races to the enduring battles on cricket fields, the day unfolds as a celebration of human and equine endurance alike.
At the heart of it all, the Boxing Day Test stands as a testament to the power of sport to unite and inspire—a timeless narrative played out against the backdrop of history, culture, and the ever-burning love for cricket.
2:53 AM
India vs Australia 4th Test LIVE UPDATES
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Australia 4th Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground. As we gear up for the much-awaited Boxing Day Test, a crowd of 90,000 expected to watch the game live from the Stadium.
Stay Tuned for all the latest updates from MCG.
Stay Tuned for all the latest updates from MCG.
Topics : Shubman Gill KL Rahul Rishabh Pant Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma Jasprit Bumrah India vs Australia Test Cricket India cricket team Australia cricket team sports broadcasting Pat Cummins Mitchell Starc Steve Smith Ravindra Jadeja Mohammed Siraj
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 2:49 AM IST