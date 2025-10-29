Home / Cricket / News / India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st T20I: 18 overs per side game; Play to resume at 3 PM IST
Live New Update

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st T20I: 18 overs per side game; Play to resume at 3 PM IST

As the two teams face off under Canberra's lights, the opening clash promises fireworks, with both sides eager to seize early momentum in what should be an exciting, high-scoring series.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
IND vs AUS

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 2:55 PM IST
2:55 PM

India vs Australia 1st T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Lights out at 11 PM!

The commentators indicate that the flood lights are schedule to go out at 11 PM local time in the area which is why the overs had to e reduced despite of a short delay in proceedings.

2:46 PM

India vs Australia 1st T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Play to resume at 3 PM IST!

Play to resume at 3 PM IST with the overs getting reduced to 18 overs per game. The powerplay will be of 5.2 overs. 3 bowlers can bowl a maximum of 4 overs now. 

2:40 PM

India vs Australia 1st T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Umpires come out for inspection!

The covers are coming off with the umpires out for imspection now.

2:33 PM

India vs Australia 1st T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Indian players sharing a laugh!

The break seems to be a little longer than expected as the Indian players are seen sharing a few laughs in the dugout while the Aussie players are back in the dressing room.

2:23 PM

India vs Australia 1st T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Passing showers or heavy rain?

As of now the clouds are not looking to pose a risk for the game with the rain expected to pass away soon.

2:16 PM

India vs Australia 1st T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Rain interrupts play!

The groundsmen are on the ground because of a drizzle as the covers are being laid on the ground.

2:15 PM

India vs Australia 1st T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 7 runs off the over!

Over Summary 0 0 6 0 0 1; IND 43/1 after 5 overs; Suryakumar Yadav 8 (7) Shubman Gill 16 (9)
 
Hazlewood continues the attack for Australia
 
Ball 6 - Surya ends the over with a single towards third man.
 
Ball 5 - Another hit towards point bu straight to the fielder.
 
Ball 4 - He hits it towards covers but no run.
 
Ball 3 - The skipper gets a SIX over backward square leg this time.
 
Ball 2 - He misses the delivery coming in just over the off stump.
 
Ball 1 - Suryakumar ducks on the bouncer.

2:09 PM

India vs Australia 1st T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: SKY comes in to bat!

Over Summary 4 0 4 1 W 1; IND 36/1 after 4 overs; Suryakumar Yadav 0 (1) Shubman Gill 16 (9)
 
Ellis into the attack for Australia
 
Ball 6 - SKY gets off the mark with a quick single.
 
Ball 5 - Abhishek is caught at mid off this time by David.
 
Ball 4 - A quick single this time towards long off.
 
Ball 3 - Gill smacks it down the ground for a boundary.
 
Ball 2 - An LBW appeal from AUS goes to waste as umpire's call saves Gill.
 
Ball 1 - Gill gets FOUR towards fine leg.

2:07 PM

India vs Australia 1st T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Abhishek departs!

The change of pace has done the trick as Abhishek is caught at mid off. Ellis with the breakthrough.

2:02 PM

India vs Australia 1st T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 9 runs from the over!

Over Summary 4 0 1 0 0 4; IND 26/0 after 3 overs; Abhishek Sharma 19 (13) Shubman Gill 7 (5)
 
Hazlewood continues the attack for Australia
 
Ball 6 - The opener ends the over with a boundary towards fine leg
 
Ball 5 - He leaves the bouncer this time.
 
Ball 4 - Abhishek hits towards cover but straight to the fielder.
 
Ball 3 - A single due to a misfield towards back point.
 
Ball 2 - He blocks the next ball towards mid off.
 
Ball 1 - Gill goes down the wicket and finds a boundary behind the keeper.

1:57 PM

India vs Australia 1st T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 9 runs from the over!

Over Summary 1 4 0 4 0 0; IND 17/0 after 2 overs; Abhishek Sharma 15 (10) Shubman Gill 2 (2)
 
Bartlett into the attack for Australia
 
Ball 6 - Abhishek ends the over with a play and miss again.
 
Ball 5 - Another swing and a miss outside off stump.
 
Ball 4 - A swing for a FOUR towards mid-wicket this time by the opener.
 
Ball 3 - He swings and misses this time outside off stump.
 
Ball 2 - Abhishek gets another boundary towards square this time.
 
Ball 1 - A single from Gill.

1:52 PM

India vs Australia 1st T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 8 runs from the over!

Over Summary 0 2 0 1 1 4; IND 8/0 after 1 over; Abhishek Sharma 7 (5) Shubman Gill 1 (1)
 
Josh Hazlewood begins the attack for Australia
 
Ball 6 - Abhishek ends the over with a FOUR through the gap at covers.
 
Ball 5 - Gill gets off the mark with a single towards deep square.
 
Ball 4 - The opener gets a single towards back point this time.
 
Ball 3 - Swing and a miss this time just outside off stump. A back of the length delivery.
 
Ball 2 - He hits it down the ground for a couple of runs.
 
Ball 1 - Abhishek goes down the track but blocks the first ball down the leg side.

1:48 PM

India vs Australia 1st T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Abhishek not happy with the background!

Abhishek Sharma suggesting a change in the background as his vision is being hindered by something back there.

1:31 PM

India vs Australia 1st T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action to begin soon!

We are less than 15 minutes away from the first ball as Abhishek Sharma looks to begin his first series Down Under with a bang tonight in Canberra.

1:23 PM

India vs Australia 1st T20I LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Nitish Reddy ruled out!

Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the first three T20Is. The all-rounder, who was already recovering from a left quadriceps injury suffered during the second ODI in Adelaide, has now developed neck spasms that have hindered his recovery and movement. The BCCI medical team is closely monitoring his condition and rehabilitation progress.
Topics :India cricket teamAustralia cricket teamIndia vs Australia

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 12:30 PM IST

