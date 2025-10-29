India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st T20I: AUS to bowl first; Nitish ruled out with injury
As the two teams face off under Canberra's lights, the opening clash promises fireworks, with both sides eager to seize early momentum in what should be an exciting, high-scoring series.
India and Australia kick off their five-match T20 International series at the Manuka Oval in Canberra tonight. Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh won the toss and decided to field first on the night. Nitish Reddy has been ruled out for the first 3 T20Is with a quadricep strain and will be assessed further by the BCCI medical team. The series holds added significance as both teams look to fine-tune their combinations ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup. All eyes will be on India’s stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav, who will be eager to return to form after a quiet run with the bat in recent months.
Suryakumar, known for his 360-degree stroke play, has endured a tough 2025 so far, managing just 100 runs in 10 innings at an average of 11. This comes after a stellar 2023, when he piled up 733 runs at a strike rate of 156, and a solid 2024 with nearly 450 runs at 151. Head coach Gautam Gambhir has thrown his full support behind the skipper, insisting that Surya’s class is beyond question. However, with the World Cup fast approaching, fans and selectors alike will be hoping to see the flamboyant batter rediscover his rhythm. Australia will be without their frontline spinner Adam Zampa, a mainstay in their T20 lineup. His absence opens the door for left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann, who is expected to feature in the playing XI. The Aussies will also miss explosive batter Matthew Short, sidelined due to a hand injury sustained during the recent ODI series against India. On the other hand, India are set to field a full-strength squad, with pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah making his return after being rested for the 50-over matches.
As the two teams face off under Canberra’s lights, the opening clash promises fireworks, with both sides eager to seize early momentum in what should be an exciting, high-scoring series.
India vs Australia 1st T20I playing 11:
Australia Playing 11: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Philippe, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood
India Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
1:23 PM
India vs Australia 1st T20I LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Nitish Reddy ruled out!
Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the first three T20Is. The all-rounder, who was already recovering from a left quadriceps injury suffered during the second ODI in Adelaide, has now developed neck spasms that have hindered his recovery and movement. The BCCI medical team is closely monitoring his condition and rehabilitation progress.
1:22 PM
India vs Australia 1st T20I LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Playing 11 for both sides!
Australia Playing 11: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Philippe, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood
India Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
1:17 PM
India vs Australia 1st T20I LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Mitch Marsh wins the toss!
Australia skipper Mitch Marsh has won the toss and decided to bowl first on the night.
1:00 PM
India vs Australia 1st T20I LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Toss to take place soon!
We are less than 15 minutes away from the toss as players do their warmups on a chilly night in Canberra.
12:49 PM
India vs Australia 1st T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Pitch report for Canberra!
The surface at Manuka Oval is expected to offer a balanced battle between bat and ball, with decent bounce, a hint of movement early on, and plenty of scoring opportunities for those who can see off the new ball. The evening breeze could aid seamers like Josh Hazlewood and Jasprit Bumrah, while spinners such as Kuldeep Yadav and Tanveer Sangha may get some purchase during the middle overs. As always, the big T20 question remains: to bat first or to chase? Whatever the choice, spectators can look forward to a thrilling contest filled with towering sixes, sharp wickets, and plenty of drama under the Canberra lights.
12:42 PM
India vs Australia 1st T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: A young Team India looking to start strong!
For India, this T20I series offers an ideal opportunity to hit the reset button and set a new tone. Under Suryakumar Yadav’s leadership, the squad features a youthful, fearless, and dynamic core that promises both intent and excitement. The next-generation batting lineup, led by vice-captain Shubman Gill alongside Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Rinku Singh, has already made waves in recent competitions.
On the bowling front, the attack looks well-balanced: Jasprit Bumrah adds experience and control, Arshdeep Singh provides swing with the new ball, and Kuldeep Yadav brings his trademark spin wizardry. India's primary objectives are clear, tighten up the death overs, identify a reliable finisher, and build a squad ready to dominate the 2026 T20 World Cup.
On the bowling front, the attack looks well-balanced: Jasprit Bumrah adds experience and control, Arshdeep Singh provides swing with the new ball, and Kuldeep Yadav brings his trademark spin wizardry. India’s primary objectives are clear, tighten up the death overs, identify a reliable finisher, and build a squad ready to dominate the 2026 T20 World Cup.
12:37 PM
India vs Australia 1st T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Hosts looking to continue dominance!
Australia come into the T20I series brimming with confidence after a commanding display in the ODIs, where they showcased their trademark blend of skill, flair, and adaptability. However, the shortest format presents a fresh challenge, one that demands quick decision-making, tactical flexibility, and the right team balance ahead of the next T20 World Cup.
Skipper Mitchell Marsh will once again lead the side, though there are a few notable updates in the squad. Regular spinner Adam Zampa will miss the start of the series, with young leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha stepping in as his replacement. Glenn Maxwell returns from a wrist injury, while Mahli Beardman has been handed a surprise debut opportunity. Meanwhile, Travis Head will aim to extend his rich vein of form and continue his impressive run with the bat.
Skipper Mitchell Marsh will once again lead the side, though there are a few notable updates in the squad. Regular spinner Adam Zampa will miss the start of the series, with young leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha stepping in as his replacement. Glenn Maxwell returns from a wrist injury, while Mahli Beardman has been handed a surprise debut opportunity. Meanwhile, Travis Head will aim to extend his rich vein of form and continue his impressive run with the bat.
12:32 PM
India vs Australia 1st T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Attention shifts to T20 format!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Australia 1st T20I in Canberra. As the attention now shifts to T20 format, Suryakumar Yadav and co. would be looking to begin the 5-match series with a strong win on the night. Toss to take place at 1:15 PM IST
