India vs Australia T20s full schedule, live time, squad, venue, streaming

After the 50-over cricket series, the focus shifts to the shortest format when the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian cricket team takes on Australia in the first T20 of the five-match series at Manuka Oval, Canberra, on Wednesday, October 29. India will be looking to change their fortunes after losing the ODI series, while Australia will aim to complete a successful tour by winning the T20I series as well.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli celebrates first run during 3rd ODI vs Australia | Watch video The five-match series will be important for both teams, given that the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is just a few months away, and both these sides will be among the favourites to lift the trophy. India, in recent times, have enjoyed a successful T20 run, winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and the Asia Cup 2025 earlier this year. However, their record in Australia is not great, and they will look to change that by winning the series.

India vs Australia T20 venues Canberra

Melbourne

Hobart

Gold Coast

Brisbane India vs Australia T20 series: Indian players to watch out for Abhishek Sharma Abhishek Sharma enters the Australia T20I series in red-hot form after being named ICC Player of the Month for September 2025. The left-hander was the highest run-getter in the Asia Cup 2025, scoring 314 runs at a strike rate above 200, including multiple match-winning knocks. He became the first player to cross 300 runs in a single T20 Asia Cup and now tops the ICC T20I batting rankings, making him India’s most explosive opening option. Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma’s form in the 2025 Asia Cup was a highlight of India’s campaign. The young left-hander played maturely in crunch games, scoring 69 off 53 balls in the final against Pakistan and contributing valuable unbeaten knocks earlier in the tournament. His ability to anchor as well as accelerate was evident, as he averaged over 45 in the event. With his consistency and improving strike rotation, Tilak has become a vital fixture in India’s T20 middle order. Kuldeep Yadav Kuldeep Yadav remains India’s trump card in limited-overs cricket after a record-shattering Asia Cup 2025. The left-arm wrist-spinner topped the wicket charts with 17 wickets at an astonishing average of 9.29, including match-turning spells in pressure situations. His control and variations helped India dominate the middle overs throughout the tournament. Even though he was rested for parts of the Australia ODIs, Kuldeep’s form ensures he will be India’s main spinner in the upcoming T20I series.

Suryakumar Yadav Suryakumar Yadav’s 2025 season has been inconsistent, but his T20I pedigree keeps him in contention. Across formats, he has struggled for big scores this year, averaging around 10 in recent internationals, though a solid IPL 2025 start with 77 runs in two innings showed flashes of his brilliance. His explosive stroke play and attacking intent at No. 3 could be key against Australia’s pace-heavy attack as India look to regain fluency in their batting line-up. India vs Australia T20 series: Australian players to watch out for Mitchell Marsh Mitchell Marsh continues to be a pillar in Australia’s short-format setup. Fresh from a solid year in the IPL, where he scored 541 runs in 10 innings with a highest of 117, Marsh remains consistent as a power-packed all-rounder. His ability to clear the ropes and contribute vital overs with the ball adds depth to the Australian side. Marsh’s attacking mindset and experience as captain make him a crucial weapon in the series against India.

Travis Head Travis Head enters the T20I series after becoming the fastest Australian to reach 3,000 ODI runs, achieving the feat in just 76 innings. Despite a modest run across the early matches against India, he showcased his trademark aggression in Sydney, hitting multiple boundaries against the new ball. Head’s explosive top-order presence and ability to dominate powerplays will make him one of Australia’s most dangerous batsmen in the upcoming T20s. Glenn Maxwell Returning from injury, Glenn Maxwell reclaims his place as Australia’s premier match-winner in T20 cricket. With over 2,800 runs at a strike rate of 156 in T20Is and five hundreds to his name, Maxwell’s all-round versatility brings balance. Against India, he boasts 574 runs at a strike rate above 150, including two centuries. His return adds much-needed finishing power and an additional spin option, making him a major threat to India’s bowling attack.

Josh Philippe Josh Philippe’s recent resurgence in domestic cricket has put him back in national contention. After strong performances for New South Wales and Sydney Sixers, where he became one of the BBL’s top four run-getters with over 2,100 runs, Philippe recently featured in Australia’s ODIs with 37 runs and tidy glovework. Adaptable at both top and middle order, Philippe’s aggressive stroke play and wicketkeeping skills make him a rising asset in Australia’s T20 setup. India vs Australia T20 series: Full schedule Date Match Venue Teams Time (IST) Local Time Wed, Oct 29, 2025 1st T20I Manuka Oval, Canberra Australia vs India 1:45 PM 7:15 PM Fri, Oct 31, 2025 2nd T20I Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne Australia vs India 1:45 PM 7:15 PM Sun, Nov 2, 2025 3rd T20I Bellerive Oval, Hobart Australia vs India 1:45 PM 7:15 PM Thu, Nov 6, 2025 4th T20I Bill Pippen Oval, Gold Coast Australia vs India 1:45 PM 6:15 PM Sat, Nov 8, 2025 5th T20I The Gabba, Brisbane Australia vs India 1:45 PM 6:15 PM

India vs Australia T20 series: Full squads India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott (games 1–3), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman (games 3–5), Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis (games 4–5), Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood (games 1–2), Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell (games 3–5), Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa India vs Australia T20 series: Live streaming and telecast details When will the India vs Australia T20 series begin?

The India vs Australia T20 series will begin on Wednesday, October 29. What are the venues for the India vs Australia T20 series? The five T20 matches of the India vs Australia series will be played at Canberra, Melbourne, Hobart, Gold Coast and Brisbane. What time will the toss for the India vs Australia T20 series matches take place? The toss for all five India vs Australia T20 matches will take place at 1:15 PM IST. What time will the India vs Australia T20 series matches begin? All five India vs Australia T20 matches will begin at 1:45 PM IST.