India vs Australia Head-to-Head statistics in ODIs over the years

Australia and India meet in the third and final ODI of the series on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at the historic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). With the hosts already holding a 2-0 lead, they enter the contest brimming with confidence and an opportunity to seal a memorable clean sweep.

Having dominated the series so far, Australia might look to rotate their squad, offering chances to fringe players while maintaining their winning rhythm ahead of the T20 series. A 3-0 result would underline their recent dominance and further boost morale moving forward.

For India, the final ODI presents a chance to salvage pride after consecutive defeats that cost them the series. The visitors will be eager to end the tour on a positive note, using the match to regain momentum before the T20Is.

Over the years, India and Australia have built one of cricket's fiercest ODI rivalries, producing several iconic encounters, from World Cup battles to series deciders, each shaping the legacy of modern-day one-day cricket. India vs Australia Head-to-Head stats in ODI cricket Total matches: 160 Australia won: 86 India won: 58 Tie/No result: 10 India vs Australia recent ODI match The most recent ODI encounter between Australia and India took place in the series at Adelaide as the Australians got the better of Shubman Gill's India, winning by 2 wickets and clinching the series 2-0.

Last 5 ODI series between India vs Australia Australia in India ODI Series, 2018/19 Australia pulled off a stunning comeback to win the five-match ODI series 3–2 after trailing 0–2. Usman Khawaja’s superb form with the bat was instrumental as Australia chased down stiff targets with authority. Their batting depth and disciplined bowling in the final three games turned the tide. It was Australia’s first ODI series triumph in India since 2009, a confidence-boosting result ahead of the World Cup and a wake-up call for India’s middle order and death bowling frailties. Australia in India ODI Series, 2019/20

India recovered brilliantly from a heavy defeat in the opening ODI to win the series 2–1. KL Rahul’s adaptability, Virat Kohli’s reliability, and Rohit Sharma’s match-winning hundred in the decider proved crucial. After being dismantled in Mumbai, India’s bowling attack responded effectively in Rajkot and Bengaluru, helping them seal the series and exact revenge for the previous home series loss to Australia. India in Australia ODI Series, 2020/21 Australia secured a 2–1 series victory at home, posting mammoth totals of over 350 in the first two games, led by Aaron Finch and Steve Smith’s explosive batting. India’s bowlers found little assistance on flat wickets but managed to earn a consolation win in Canberra. While the series exposed India’s bowling limitations, it also marked Hardik Pandya’s emergence as a dependable finisher with the bat.