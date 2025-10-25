Virat Kohli celebrates first run during 3rd ODI vs Australia | Watch video

Virat Kohli came on to bat for Team India during the 3rd ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket ground and got his first runs in the series as he got off the mark with a single towards mid-wicket. Not only his entry saw the crowd giving a standing ovation to the chase master, Virat too mockingly celebrated his first run after getting out for 2 ducks earlier on in the series.
The 36-year-old batter was seen pumping his fist after taking the single while looking over to his teammate Rohit Sharma who also started off the innings well with the bat.
Virat Kohli celebrates 1 run ???? At this point, he is just enjoying cricket pic.twitter.com/vsDx40cobB— Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) October 25, 2025