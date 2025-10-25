Home / Cricket / News / ICC Women's World Cup 2025: AUS-W vs SA-W playing 11, live streaming

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: AUS-W vs SA-W playing 11, live streaming

The live streaming of the Australia Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be available on JioHotstar and its website in Australia

Aditya Kaushik
Oct 25 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Australia face South Africa in a top-of-the-table Women’s World Cup clash on Saturday, with the defending champions hoping skipper Alyssa Healy returns from a calf injury in time. Healy, who leads, keeps, and opens, missed the win over England but remains vital to Australia’s balance, having struck consecutive centuries against India and Bangladesh earlier in the tournament. In her absence, Tahlia McGrath captained a composed side that showcased its depth, with Annabel Sutherland and Ashleigh Gardner guiding a comeback victory from 68/4 to an emphatic finish.
 
South Africa, led by Laura Wolvaardt, have shown tremendous resilience, rebounding from their opening defeat to win five straight games. Marizanne Kapp’s all-round brilliance and the consistency of Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, and Sune Luus will be key if the Proteas are to challenge Australia’s might. The contest promises to be a high-stakes battle between the tournament’s most dominant sides.

Australia Women playing 11 (probable): Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney (wk), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath (c), Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt
 
South Africa Women playing 11 (probable): Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Karabo Meso (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Australia Women vs South Africa Women: Head-to-head in WODIs

  • Total Matches Played: 18
  • Australia Women Won: 16
  • South Africa Women Won: 1
  • No Result/Tied: 0

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Australia Women vs South Africa Women full squad

Australia women's squad: Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney (w), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath (c), Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Heather Graham, Georgia Wareham, Darcie Brown
 
South Africa Women's squad: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Karabo Meso (w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Anneke Bosch, Tumi Sekhukhune, Sinalo Jafta 

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Australia Women vs South Africa Women live streaming and telecast details

When will the Australia Women vs South Africa Women match take place in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025? 
Australia Women will go toe-to-toe with South Africa Women in Match 26 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Friday, October 25.
 
What will be the venue for the Australia Women vs South Africa Women match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on October 25? 
The match between Australia Women and South Africa Women will take place at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Australia Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match? 
The toss for the Australia Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will take place at 2:30 PM IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the Australia Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match be bowled? 
The Australia Women vs South Africa Women match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will begin at 3 PM IST.
 
Where to watch live telecast of Australia Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match in India? 
The live telecast of Australia Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be available on Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of the Australia Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match in India? 
The live streaming of the Australia Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Topics :Cricket NewsAustralia cricket teamSouth Africa cricket teamICC Women's World Cup

Oct 25 2025 | 10:03 AM IST

