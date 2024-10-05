IND vs BAN 1st T20: Pitch analysis and key stats at Gwalior's new venue

Business Standard
Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Stadium in Gwalior is set to host its first international match on Sunday (October 6), when India faces Bangladesh in the first T20 of the three-match series.

India vs Bangladesh 1st T20 pitch report

India vs Bangladesh 1st T20 pitch report. Graphics: Anish Kumar

Anish Kumar Gwalior
Last Updated : Oct 05 2024 | 11:30 AM IST

International cricket returns to Gwalior after 14 years, as India and Bangladesh lock horns in the first T20 International at the newly-built Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Stadium on Sunday (October 6). The last time Gwalior hosted an international match was in 2010, when India played South Africa at Captain Roop Singh Stadium, and Sachin Tendulkar made history by becoming the first cricketer to score a double hundred in a One Day International (ODI). Since then, Captain Roop Singh Stadium has only hosted domestic and divisional cricket.

With Madhavrao Scindia Stadium hosting its first-ever international match, fans are eager to know whether the game will be high-scoring or a low-key affair. Here's a look at how the pitch is expected to behave for the India vs Bangladesh 1st T20 International.

Pitch report and ground conditions for IND vs BAN 1st T20 at Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Stadium

The pitch at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Stadium is expected to favour batsmen. The first look of the wicket suggests it will remain true throughout the 40 overs. The stadium has small straight boundaries and larger square boundaries, which could influence the tactics of fast bowlers, who may be forced to bowl hard lengths. Good-length deliveries might come onto the bat nicely, allowing batters to hit through the line.

"The Gwalior pitch was low and slow at the start, but the authorities made it more batter-friendly later. This was evident during the Madhya Pradesh Premier League when scores significantly increased, with 200 runs being crossed multiple times," an official from the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) told Business Standard.

Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Stadium in Gwalior
Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Stadium in Gwalior. Photo: Anish Kumar

Key Stats for Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Stadium ahead of IND vs BAN 1st T20

Although this will be the first international match at the venue, statistics from the Madhya Pradesh T20 League provide some clues about what to expect. During the MPT20 League, the average first innings total was 171, with teams breaching the 200-run mark on two occasions. In one match, a team scored 278 runs in the first innings, and the chasing team responded with 239 runs.

In total, 12 matches were played at Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Stadium during the Madhya Pradesh T20 League in June, with teams crossing 200 runs four times.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2024 key stats
Team Won
Batting First 4
Batting Second 8


First Published: Oct 05 2024 | 11:30 AM IST

