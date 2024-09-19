India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test Day 1: Bangladesh win toss; India batting first

In the first Test of Two-match series, Bangladesh captain Najmal Hossain Shanto won the toss and elected to bowl first against India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai today. Captain Rohit Sharma informed at the toss that three seamers and two spinners were selected in India's Playing 11. On the eve of the Test match, head coach Gautam Gambhir hinted that youngsters Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz have to wait for their chances as the senior players return. This means Rishabh Pant made a return to Test cricket after 634 days, as he was out for a long time due to his horrific car accident at the end of 2022. KL Rahul got a chance over Sarfaraz Khan, who showed tremendous grit and determination during the England series early this year

ALSO READ: India vs Bangladesh 2024 Tests full schedule, squads, tickets, streaming India vs Bangladesh Playing 11 India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj. Bangladesh Playing 11: Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana As far as head-to-head statistics are concerned, India have a clear advantage over the Bangla Tigers. The two sides have met on 13 occassions in Tests, with India winning 11 matches over the years. Bangladesh haven't won a single Test against India as the remaining 2 matches have ended in a draw.Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 Live telecast details Sports 18 will live telecast India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 proceeding in India India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 Live streaming details