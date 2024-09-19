Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test Day 1: Bangladesh win toss; India batting first
India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test Day 1: Bangladesh win toss; India batting first

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 LIVE SCORE: India picked three pacers and two spinners in their Playing 11. Check IND vs BAN 1st Test live full scorecard here

Shashwat NishantAditya Kaushik New Delhi
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 full scorecard
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 9:52 AM IST
Key Events

9:52 AM

1st Test Day 1 | India vs Bangladesh LIVE UPDATES: 4 runs off the 4th over

9:48 AM

1st Test Day 1 | India vs Bangladesh LIVE UPDATES: Rohit Sharma survives an early scare

9:45 AM

1st Test Day 1 | India vs Bangladesh LIVE UPDATES: 2 runs off the 3rd over

9:41 AM

1st Test Day 1 | India vs Bangladesh LIVE UPDATES: 1 run from the 2nd over

9:37 AM

1st Test Day 1 | India vs Bangladesh LIVE UPDATES: Taskin conceeds only one run

9:23 AM

1st Test Day 1 | India vs Bangladesh LIVE UPDATES: WATCH IND vs BAN TOSS

9:21 AM

1st Test Day 1 | India vs Bangladesh LIVE UPDATES: Match officials

9:18 AM

1st Test Day 1 | India vs Bangladesh LIVE UPDATES: Bangladesh playing 11

9:11 AM

1st Test Day 1 | India vs Bangladesh LIVE UPDATES: India playing 11

9:06 AM

1st Test Day 1 | India vs Bangladesh LIVE UPDATES: India play 3 seamers and 2 spinners

9:01 AM

1st Test Day 1 | India vs Bangladesh LIVE UPDATES: Rohit loses the toss

8:57 AM

1st Test Day 1 | India vs Bangladesh LIVE UPDATES: PITCH REPORT

8:55 AM

1st Test Day 1 | India vs Bangladesh LIVE UPDATES: Coin toss in 5 minutes!

8:55 AM

1st Test Day 1 | India vs Bangladesh LIVE UPDATES: IND vs BAN Playing 11 prediction

8:52 AM

1st Test Day 1 | India vs Bangladesh LIVE UPDATES: Cloudy weather conditions in Chennai

8:50 AM

1st Test Day 1 | India vs Bangladesh LIVE UPDATES: Head-to-Head stats

8:44 AM

1st Test Day 1 | India vs Bangladesh LIVE UPDATES: Bangla Tigers squad

8:21 AM

1st Test Day 1 | India vs Bangladesh LIVE UPDATES: India squad for 1st Test

8:16 AM

1st Test Day 1 | India vs Bangladesh LIVE UPDATES

9:52 AM

Over Summary: 0 0 0 0 0 4 ; India 8/0 after 4 overs
Yashasvi Jaiswal 2(7), Rohit Sharma 5(17); Hasan Mahmud 2-0-5-0
 
Hasan Mahmud beats Rohit on the first ball of his 2nd over. A shout for LBW on the second delivery but the umpire says no. Bangladesh take a review as it looks close. Third umpire gives a not out decision.

Mahmud very accurate with his length and beats Rohit with the ball floating close to the bat on the next two deliveries as well. Rohit scores a boundary off the last ball with 4 runs off the 4th over.

9:48 AM

9:45 AM

1st Test Day 1 | India vs Bangladesh LIVE UPDATES: 2 runs off the 3rd over

Over Summary: 0 1B 0 0 0 1 ; India 4/0 after 3 overs
Yashasvi Jaiswal 2(7), Rohit Sharma 1(10); Taskin Ahmed 2-0-1-0
 
Taskin Ahmed comes up with another good over as he beats Yashasvi Jaiswal was beaten in the first delivery with the next one going for a single off his pad. Rohit Sharma is beaten on the third and fourth delivery.
 
Rohit then took the single off the last delivery.

9:41 AM

1st Test Day 1 | India vs Bangladesh LIVE UPDATES: 1 run from the 2nd over

 
Over Summary: 1 0 0 0 0 0 ; India 2/0 after 2 overs
Yashasvi Jaiswal 2(5), Rohit Sharma 0(7); Hasan Mahmud 1-0-1-0
 

Hasan Mahmud bowls the second over. The right-arm pacer concedes runs in his first over. Yashasvi Jaiswal takes a single off the first ball with Rohit Sharma still assessing the pitch.

9:37 AM

1st Test Day 1 | India vs Bangladesh LIVE UPDATES: Taskin conceeds only one run

Over Summary: 0 0 0 1 0 0 India: 1-0 after 1 Over; Rohit Sharma 0(2); Yashasvi Jaiswal1(4); Taskin Ahmed 1-0-1-0

Jaiswal and Rohit open the innings for India. Taskin Ahmed takes the new ball for Bangladesh.

Taskin starts with three DOT balls. Jaiswal picks a single off the 4th ball. 

Rohit fails to score off the remaining two deliveries

9:23 AM

1st Test Day 1 | India vs Bangladesh LIVE UPDATES: WATCH IND vs BAN TOSS

Bangladesh skipper wins the toss and elects to bowl against India. There is overcast conditions at MA Chidambaram Stadium at the moment.


9:21 AM

1st Test Day 1 | India vs Bangladesh LIVE UPDATES: Match officials

On-field umpires: Richard Kettleborough (England), Rod Tucker (Australia)
TV Umpire: Chris Brown (New Zealand)
Reserve Umpire: KN Ananthapadmanabhan (India)
Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (New Zealand)

9:18 AM

1st Test Day 1 | India vs Bangladesh LIVE UPDATES: Bangladesh playing 11

Bangladesh Playing 11: Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana

9:11 AM

1st Test Day 1 | India vs Bangladesh LIVE UPDATES: India playing 11

Here is the India playing 11 for the 1st Test against Bangladesh:

Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj


9:06 AM

1st Test Day 1 | India vs Bangladesh LIVE UPDATES: India play 3 seamers and 2 spinners

India have gone with three seamers and two spinners for the 1st Test. Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Siraj, Ashwin and Jadeja make the eleven today.

9:01 AM

1st Test Day 1 | India vs Bangladesh LIVE UPDATES: Rohit loses the toss

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto has won the toss and elected to bowl first on Day 1 of the 1st Test.

8:57 AM

1st Test Day 1 | India vs Bangladesh LIVE UPDATES: PITCH REPORT

The pitch for the Chennai Test is made of red soil. India might play three seamers given the overcast conditions and bounce offered by the red soil pitch.

8:55 AM

1st Test Day 1 | India vs Bangladesh LIVE UPDATES: Coin toss in 5 minutes!

The India vs Bangladesh 1st Test coin toss is just moments away as skippers Rohit Sharma and Najmul Hossain Shanto will be reprenting their sides. Toss at 9 AM. 

8:55 AM

1st Test Day 1 | India vs Bangladesh LIVE UPDATES: IND vs BAN Playing 11 prediction

India Playing 11 (probables):  Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep/Mohammed Siraj
 
Bangladesh Playing 11 (probables): Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana
 

8:52 AM

1st Test Day 1 | India vs Bangladesh LIVE UPDATES: Cloudy weather conditions in Chennai

There is cloud cover at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai ahead of toss. Will this affect Playing 11 of the both the teams?

We are just eight minutes away from much important toss.

In the first Test of Two-match series, Bangladesh captain Najmal Hossain Shanto won the toss and elected to bowl first against India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai today. Captain Rohit Sharma informed at the toss that three seamers and two spinners were selected in India's Playing 11. On the eve of the Test match, head coach Gautam Gambhir hinted that youngsters Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz have to wait for their chances as the senior players return. This means Rishabh Pant made a return to Test cricket after 634 days, as he was out for a long time due to his horrific car accident at the end of 2022. KL Rahul got a chance over Sarfaraz Khan, who showed tremendous grit and determination during the England series early this year
As far as head-to-head statistics are concerned, India have a clear advantage over the Bangla Tigers. The two sides have met on 13 occassions in Tests, with India winning 11 matches over the years. Bangladesh haven't won a single Test against India as the remaining 2 matches have ended in a draw.
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 Live telecast details Sports 18 will live telecast India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 proceeding in India India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 Live streaming details
Jio Cinema will live stream IND vs BAN 1st Test on Day 1 in nine languages, including Hindi and English commentary. Stay tuned for India vs Bangladesh Live score updates here 

Topics :India vs BangladeshIndia cricket teamBangladesh cricket teamTest Cricket

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 8:11 AM IST

