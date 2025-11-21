India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE Asia Cup Rising Stars SF 1: India win the toss, elect to field first

India A face a confident Bangladesh A in the Rising Stars Asia Cup semi-final today. India skipper Jitesh Sharma has won the toss and elected to field first The spotlight will once again be on Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the tournament’s second-highest run-scorer with 201 runs, who has been the backbone of India A’s batting. But for a knockout clash of this magnitude, the rest of the top order, Jitesh Sharma, Naman Dhir, Priyansh Arya and Nehal Wadhera will need to deliver a more cohesive performance.

Bangladesh A arrive with momentum and one of the strongest bowling units of the tournament. They bowled out Afghanistan A for just 78 and nearly defended a tight contest against Sri Lanka A. With Ripon Mondol’s pace and Rakibul Hasan’s left-arm spin, both members of the senior T20 setup, India A’s batters will face a disciplined attack that offers little room for error.

Bowling remains India A’s biggest strength. Gurjapneet Singh, with five wickets in three matches, leads a balanced unit supported by spinners Harsh Dubey and Suyash Sharma. Dubey, fresh off a vital fifty against Oman, adds depth with both bat and ball.

ALSO READ: Rising Stars Asia Cup SF 1: India vs Bangladesh Playing 11, live streaming The matchup promises a thrilling contest, with a spot in Sunday’s final on the line.

India A vs Bangladesh A Playing 11

India A Playing 11: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Ramandeep Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Yash Thakur, Gurjapneet Singh, Suyash Sharma

Bangladesh A playing 11: Habibur Rahman Sohan, Jishan Alam, Zawad Abrar, Akbar Ali(c), Yasir Ali, Mahidul Islam Ankon(w), SM Meherob, Abu Hider Rony, Rakibul Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain

India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Rising stars semi final live telecast: The live telecast of the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be available on the Sony Sports network.

India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Rising stars semis live streaming: The live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.