India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE Asia Cup Rising Stars SF 1: India win the toss, elect to field first
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
India A face a confident Bangladesh A in the Rising Stars Asia Cup semi-final today. India skipper Jitesh Sharma has won the toss and elected to field first The spotlight will once again be on Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the tournament’s second-highest run-scorer with 201 runs, who has been the backbone of India A’s batting. But for a knockout clash of this magnitude, the rest of the top order, Jitesh Sharma, Naman Dhir, Priyansh Arya and Nehal Wadhera will need to deliver a more cohesive performance.
Bangladesh A arrive with momentum and one of the strongest bowling units of the tournament. They bowled out Afghanistan A for just 78 and nearly defended a tight contest against Sri Lanka A. With Ripon Mondol’s pace and Rakibul Hasan’s left-arm spin, both members of the senior T20 setup, India A’s batters will face a disciplined attack that offers little room for error.
Bowling remains India A’s biggest strength. Gurjapneet Singh, with five wickets in three matches, leads a balanced unit supported by spinners Harsh Dubey and Suyash Sharma. Dubey, fresh off a vital fifty against Oman, adds depth with both bat and ball.
The matchup promises a thrilling contest, with a spot in Sunday’s final on the line.
India A vs Bangladesh A Playing 11
India A playing 11: Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Harsh Dubey, Ashutosh Sharma, Ramandeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Gurjapneet Singh, Suyash Sharma
Bangladesh A playing 11: Habibur Rahman Sohan, Jishan Alam, Zawad Abrar, Akbar Ali(w/c), Mahidul Islam Ankon, Yasir Ali, SM Meherob, Abu Hider Rony, Rakibul Hasan, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Ripon Mondol
India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Rising stars semi final live telecast: The live telecast of the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be available on the Sony Sports network.
India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Rising stars semis live streaming: The live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.
2:54 PM
India vs Bangladesh LIVE TOSS UPDATES Asia Cup rising stars SF1: Action to begin soon!
We are 5 minutes away from the first ball of the day as the anticipation builds in both camps for the crucial tie.
2:47 PM
India vs Bangladesh LIVE TOSS UPDATES Asia Cup rising stars SF1: Playing 11 for both sides!
2:35 PM
India vs Bangladesh LIVE TOSS UPDATES Asia Cup rising stars SF1: Jitesh Sharma wins the toss!
India A skipper Jitesh Sharma has won the toss and decided to field first on the day.
2:15 PM
India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup rising stars SF1: Final spot at stake!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Asia Cup Rising stars semi-final clash between India A and Bangladesh A today in Doha. A place in the final is at stake as two sides full with talented players clash against each other. Toss in less than 15 minutes now.
First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 2:13 PM IST