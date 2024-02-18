IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Ashwin joins Team India in fourth innings at Rajkot

Ravichandran Ashwin, who had left the team at the end of Day two of the third Test between India and England at Rajkot, after bowling just seven overs in the England first innings, joined Team India back in the match just ahead of the start of the last session on Day 4, Sunday, February 18.

Ashwin, who reached the milestone of 500 Test wickets on Friday, had to leave the team due to a family medical emergency. Earlier on Sunday, during the first session of play, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informed through a press release that Ashwin would join the team back.

The Indian off-spinner was allowed to join the team by the umpires as he was not breaking any rules of cricket set by MCC. He was out of play not because of his injury but because of a family emergency. No substitute was allowed to bowl in his place.

Ashwin, who had scored 37 in the first innings, was not required to bat in the second innings as India mounted 430/4 declared and set England a target of 557 to win the match with at least 131 overs to be bowled. England were already two down at Tea for the score of 18 runs.