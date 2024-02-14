Home / Cricket / News / India vs England 3rd Test Playing 11, live match time, live streaming

IND vs ENG Playing 11 prediction: Sarfaraz Khan will make India's debut in Rajkot. Sarfaraz will replace Shreyas Iyer in the India Playing 11 for the third Test against England.

India vs England Playing 11 prediction for 3rd Test. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
In the third match of the five-match series, India and England will lock horns on Thursday at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. The five-match Test series is locked at 1-1, and both teams will be eager to take the lead in Rajkot. However, India has been precarious going into the Rajkot Test. The Indian middle order lacks experience, which pushes the matchups against England's inexperienced spinners, even Stevens. According to various media reports, Sarfaraz Khan will make India's debut in Rajkot. Sarfaraz will replace Shreyas Iyer in the India Playing 11 for the third Test against England.

There are also talks that management might hand in a debut to Dhruv Jurel as well, given wicket-keeper batter KS Bharat's poor show with the bat in the first two matches. Mohammed Siraj is also expected to return to India's XI, replacing Mukesh Kumar. There is also no update on Ravindra Jadeja's fitness, which means Axar Patel, R Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav will be the three spinners in India's line-up.

3rd Test: India vs England Playing 11

India Playing 11 probables: Rohit Sharma, Yashavi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

England Playing 11 probables: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson.

Check India vs England 3rd Test match details here

India vs England head-to-head in Tests

India and England have played in 133 Tests since 1932. Overall, England holds the upper hand with 51 wins, while India has secured 32. In India, the hosts won 23 of the 56 matches, the Three Lions registered victories in 15, and 28 ended in a draw.

As far as series victories are concerned, while England has clinched 19, India has won 11.

Overall

Total Matches played: 133
India won: 32
England won: 51
Drawn: 50

In India

Total matches played: 56
India won: 23
England won: 15
Drawn: 28

Squads of both the  teams


England squad for five-match Test series vs India
Player name Role
Ben Stokes (C) Batter
Rehan Ahmed Spin bowler
James Anderson Pacer
Gus Atkinson Pacer
Jonny Bairstow Wicket-keeper batter
Shoaib Bashir Spin bowler
Dan Lawrence replaced Harry Brook Batter
Harry Brook (Withdrawn) Batter
Zak Crawley Batter
Ben Duckett Batter
Ben Foakes Wicket-keeper batter
Tom Hartley Left-arm spinner
Jack Leach
(Ruled out of series)		 Left-arm spinner
Ollie Pope Batter
Ollie Robinson Pacer
Joe Root Batter
Mark Wood Pacer
 
India vs England 3rd Test match and toss time, live telecast and streaming details

When does the India vs England 3rd Test begin?

India will take on England in the 3rd Test starting February 15.

What is the venue of the IND vs ENG 3rd Test?

Rajkot's Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium will host the India vs England 3rd Test.

At what time will the India vs England 3rd Test live toss occur in Rajkot?

The India vs England 3rd Test live toss will occur in Rajkot at 9:00 AM IST.

At what time will the IND vs ENG 3rd Test begin in Rajkot?

The live match time of India vs England 3rd Test is 9:30 AM IST.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the IND vs ENG 3rd Test match?

The India vs England 3rd Test telecast will be available on Sports 18 HD/SD. 

How do you watch the live streaming of India vs England 3rd Test?

Jio Cinemas will provide the live streaming of the India vs England Test match in India for free.

