India vs England 4th Test: Who will replace Bumrah in India's Playing 11?

With Bumrah set to be rested, Mukesh Kumar will likely play the 4th Test as India's second pacer in Ranchi. Sundar is also in the reckoning for the selection if Ranchi wicket assists spinners

Jasprit Bumrah. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
Anish Kumar New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 11:15 AM IST
India is set to rest the lynchpin Jasprit Bumrah for the 4th Test of the five-match series against England in Ranchi. After knocking England down by a record 434 runs in Rajkot, India is leading the series 2-1. 

Bumrah's workload management is the biggest concern for India leading to the Rajkot Test, given he is set to represent Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024. Then, he will lead India's bowling attack in the ICC T2o World Cup 2024 in the USA and the West Indies.

30-year-old Bumrah has bowled over 80 overs in the three matches of the series. With 17 wickets, he is the leading wicket-taker in the series. Astonishing statistics for Bumrah given in Indian conditions, spinners were likely to steal the show, but it was Bumrah's reverse swing which drew international attention to the old art of fast bowling in the Indian sub-continent.

Top 10 wicket takers in India vs England Test series 2024
  Player Matches Overs Balls Wkts Avg Runs 4-fers 5-fers
1 Jasprit Bumrah 3 80.5 485 17 13.65 232 1 1
2 Tom Hartley 3 159.2 956 16 33.19 531 1 1
3 Ravindra Jadeja 2 74.4 448 12 25.92 311 - 1
4 Rehan Ahmed 3 118.3 711 11 44 484 - -
5 Ravichandran Ashwin 3 93 558 11 34.82 383 - -
6 Kuldeep Yadav 2 58 348 8 28.38 227 - -
7 Joe Root 3 107 642 7 53.29 373 1 -
8 James Anderson 2 73 438 6 35.83 215 - -
9 Axar Patel 2 47 282 5 41.2 206 - -
10 Mark Wood 2 62.5 377 4 55.5 222 1 -


When will Team India reach Ranchi?

The Indian cricket team is set to leave for Ranchi on Tuesday (February 20). However, Bumrah is likely to drive home on Monday itself. Ahmedabad is a four-hour drive from Rajkot. 

Who will likely replace Jasprit Bumrah in India, Playing 11 for the 4th Test?

With Bumrah set to be rested, Mukesh Kumar will likely play the 4th Test as India's second pacer in Ranchi. However, if the Ranchi pitch could assist spinners from Day 1, India might opt to go with four spin bowlers and one pacer in Mohammed Siraj. In that case, Washington Sundar might get a game, given his batting prowess lower down the order.

Will KL Rahul return to India Playing 11 in Ranchi?

When BCCI revealed the squad for the remainder of the series, KL Rahul's name was included subject to fitness. However, the Karnataka batter failed to prove his fitness ahead of the third Test in Rajkot. There is no news on his availability for the 4th Test in Ranchi as of now.

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 11:13 AM IST

