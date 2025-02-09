Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

IND vs ENG LIVE UPDATES, 2nd ODI: Coin flip at 1 PM IST; Chakravarthy gets ODI debut cap
LiveNew Update

IND vs ENG LIVE UPDATES, 2nd ODI: Coin flip at 1 PM IST; Chakravarthy gets ODI debut cap

2nd ODI | India vs England LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Virat Kohli is likely to replace Jaiswal or Iyer in the India's playing 11 if the batter is fit to take the field today

Aditya KaushikShashwat Nishant New Delhi
India vs England 2nd ODI live score updates and full scorecard
India vs England 2nd ODI live score updates and full scorecard

3 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2025 | 12:59 PM IST
The Indian cricket team finally broke their winless streak in ODIs when they beat England by 4 wickets in the first ODI of the five-match series in Nagpur. Rohit Sharma-led men will now hope to keep the momentum going when they take on Jos Buttler and company in the second ODI in Cuttack on Sunday, January 9, and will aim to seal the series with a match to spare.
 
The Men in Blue's victory over the Three Lions on Thursday was their first win in the 50-over format since they last beat New Zealand in the semi-finals of the ICC World Cup 2023 on November 15, 2023. While everything went in India’s favour in the first match, with both bowlers and batters putting in dominant performances over the English side, the issue regarding Rohit Sharma still persisted. The skipper was once again dismissed for just 2, adding another thread to the long chain of underwhelming outings with the bat.
 
Apart from Rohit, Virat was also missing in the first match due to a knee injury, meaning the hunt for form for two of India’s biggest match-winners still continues. Both players will want to get some runs under their belt in the last two ODIs to get themselves back on track before the start of the Champions Trophy 2025 later this month.
 
If we talk about team composition, India are unlikely to make any changes if Virat is still unfit for the second ODI. However, if he gets the green light to take the field, he is likely to replace Yashasvi Jaiswal in the playing 11. Since Kohli is unlikely to bat at any other spot than his usual number three, we might see Shubman Gill opening the innings again with Rohit Sharma.
 
On the other hand, England are unlikely to make any changes and can be expected to field the same playing 11 for the second ODI.
 
India vs England 2nd ODI: Playing 11 
India playing 11 (probable): Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal/Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami
 
England playing 11 (probable): Phil Salt (wk), Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood
 
India vs England head-to-head in ODIs 
India extended their lead in head-to-head records over England to 59-44 after their win in the first ODI at Nagpur.
  • Total matches played: 108
  • India won: 59
  • England won: 44
  • No result: 3
  • Tied: 2
India vs England 2nd ODI LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between India's Rohit Sharma and England's Jos Buttler is at 1:00 PM IST today.
 
2nd ODI: India vs England live telecast in India:   Star Sports Network and Sports 18 will live telecast IND vs ENG 2nd ODI in India. Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live broadcast the India vs England match with English commentary, while Sports 18 HD/SD will provide Hindi commentary.
 
2nd ODI: IND vs ENG live streaming in India:   Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the India vs England match in the 2nd ODI on its application and website.
 
Stay tuned for India vs England 2nd ODI live score and match updates here.

12:59 PM

2nd ODI | India vs England LIVE TOSS UPDATES

Rohit Sharna and Jos Buttler are at the middle for toss. IND vs ENG Live toss is just moments away.

We are here to bring you the latest update.

12:55 PM

2nd ODI | India vs England LIVE TOSS UPDATES

The much anticipated toss is just five minutes away. Stay tuned for the latest updates

12:53 PM

2nd ODI | India vs England LIVE UPDATES: Who will make way for Varun Chakravarthy?

Varun Chakravarthy became the third Indian Player to get a debut cap in the India vs England ODI series. 

So, whom he will replace in India's Playing 11?

According to the broadcaster Parthiv Patel, one of the pacer might sit out for the IND vs ENG 2nd ODI.

But the actual playing 11 will be revealed only at the toss at 1 PM. 

Stay tuned for the latest updates.

12:48 PM

2nd ODI | India vs England LIVE UPDATES: Another debut for India

Spinner Varun Chkaravarthy has been handed his maiden ODI cap by Ravindra Jadeja and is all set to make his debut today.

12:45 PM

2nd ODI | India vs England LIVE UPDATES: Kohli set to return

Virat Kohli is seen knocking some balls on the ground and the knee strapping is gone. Fans are up for a treat it seems as Virat is more than likley to return for today's ODI game vs England in Cuttack.

12:36 PM

2nd ODI | India vs England LIVE UPDATES: Highest ODI team totals in Cuttack

Highest ODI totals at Barabati Stadium
Team Score Overs RR Inns Opposition Ground Result Match Date
India 381/6 50 7.62 1 v England Cuttack won 19/01/17
England 366/8 50 7.32 2 v India Cuttack lost 19/01/17
India 363/5 50 7.26 1 v Sri Lanka Cuttack won 02/11/14
India 316/6 48.4 6.49 2 v West Indies Cuttack won 22/12/19
West Indies 315/5 50 6.3 1 v India Cuttack lost 22/12/19
India 301/3 50 6.02 1 v Zimbabwe Cuttack won 09/04/98
India 273/4 43.4 6.25 2 v England Cuttack won 26/11/08
England 270/4 50 5.4 1 v India Cuttack lost 26/11/08
Zimbabwe 269 48.4 5.52 2 v India Cuttack lost 09/04/98
Australia 266/5 50 5.32 1 v Zimbabwe Cuttack won 30/10/87
India 256/2 49.2 5.18 2 v West Indies Cuttack won 09/11/94
India 255/7 47.2 5.38 2 v Zimbabwe Cuttack won 02/12/00
Zimbabwe 253/7 50 5.06 1 v India Cuttack lost 02/12/00
India 252/5 49 5.14 1 v England Cuttack lost 27/12/84
West Indies 251/9 50 5.02 1 v India Cuttack lost 09/11/94

12:25 PM

2nd ODI | India vs England LIVE UPDATES: Who will Kohli replace today?

If Virat Kohli is fit to play today's match, he is likely to replace Yashavi Jaiwal in the playing 11.

12:15 PM

2nd ODI | India vs England LIVE UPDATES: India in last 5 ODIs

India with a win over England in Nagpur has recorded thier first ODI victory in last five matches.

India in last 5 ODIs
  • Won: 1
  • Loss: 3
  • Tie: 1

12:05 PM

India squad for 2nd ODI vs England in Cuttack

India playing 11 (probable): Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal/Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami
 

11:56 AM

England squad for 2nd ODI vs India in Cuttack

England Squad: Philip Salt(w), Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(c), Jacob Bethell, Liam Livingstone, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Saqib Mahmood, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith

11:54 AM

India vs England 2nd ODI LIVE UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs England 2nd ODI at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. 
First Published: Feb 09 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

