IND vs ENG LIVE UPDATES, 2nd ODI: Coin flip at 1 PM IST; Chakravarthy gets ODI debut cap

The Indian cricket team finally broke their winless streak in ODIs when they beat England by 4 wickets in the first ODI of the five-match series in Nagpur. Rohit Sharma-led men will now hope to keep the momentum going when they take on Jos Buttler and company in the second ODI in Cuttack on Sunday, January 9, and will aim to seal the series with a match to spare.

The Men in Blue's victory over the Three Lions on Thursday was their first win in the 50-over format since they last beat New Zealand in the semi-finals of the ICC World Cup 2023 on November 15, 2023. While everything went in India’s favour in the first match, with both bowlers and batters putting in dominant performances over the English side, the issue regarding Rohit Sharma still persisted. The skipper was once again dismissed for just 2, adding another thread to the long chain of underwhelming outings with the bat.

Apart from Rohit, Virat was also missing in the first match due to a knee injury, meaning the hunt for form for two of India’s biggest match-winners still continues. Both players will want to get some runs under their belt in the last two ODIs to get themselves back on track before the start of the Champions Trophy 2025 later this month.

If we talk about team composition, India are unlikely to make any changes if Virat is still unfit for the second ODI. However, if he gets the green light to take the field, he is likely to replace Yashasvi Jaiswal in the playing 11. Since Kohli is unlikely to bat at any other spot than his usual number three, we might see Shubman Gill opening the innings again with Rohit Sharma.

On the other hand, England are unlikely to make any changes and can be expected to field the same playing 11 for the second ODI.

India vs England 2nd ODI: Playing 11

India playing 11 (probable): Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal/Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami

England playing 11 (probable): Phil Salt (wk), Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood

India vs England head-to-head in ODIs

India extended their lead in head-to-head records over England to 59-44 after their win in the first ODI at Nagpur.

Total matches played: 108

India won: 59

England won: 44

No result: 3

Tied: 2

India vs England 2nd ODI LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between India's Rohit Sharma and England's Jos Buttler is at 1:00 PM IST today.

2nd ODI: India vs England live telecast in India: Star Sports Network and Sports 18 will live telecast IND vs ENG 2nd ODI in India. Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live broadcast the India vs England match with English commentary, while Sports 18 HD/SD will provide Hindi commentary.

2nd ODI: IND vs ENG live streaming in India: Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the India vs England match in the 2nd ODI on its application and website.

Stay tuned for India vs England 2nd ODI live score and match updates here.