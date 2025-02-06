IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE, 1st ODI: Toss at 1 PM IST; Jaiswal, Rana make debut

India and England will begin their final preparations for Champions Trophy 2025 with a three-match One Day International (ODI) series, starting today at VCA Stadium in Nagpur. Going into the series, India need many answers before they head into the multi-team tournament and IND vs ENG series will certainly help them to finalise their Playing 11 for the 2025 Champions Trophy. All eyes will be on India's Playing 11 for the 1st ODI.

Meanwhile, England Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday announced their playing 11 for the first ODI match of the series. Top England batter Joe Root made a return to the ODI squad for the first time since 2023. The 34-year-old's presence in the playing eleven will strengthen the visitors' batting lineup.

Phil Salt will keep the wicket for the Three Lions in the upcoming ODI match. Salt will also open along with Ben Duckett.Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone and Jacob Bethell will take care of England's middle order against the hosts in Nagpur.

Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer and Saqib Mahmood will lead the pace attack for the Three Lions on Thursday. Adil Rashid and Livingstone will be the spinners in the side.

India vs England 1st ODI Playing 11

India Playing 11 (probables): Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel / Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

England Playing 11: Ben Duckett, Philip Salt(w), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(c), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood

IND vs ENG LIVE TOSS: The coin toss between India's Rohit Sharma and England's Jos Buttler will take place at 1 PM IST at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

IND vs ENG ODI broadcast channel

The three-match series between India and England will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 (HD & SD), Sports 18 1 (HD & SD) in Hindi Language, Star Sports 1 Tamil (HD & SD), Star Sports 1 Telugu (HD & SD), and Star Sports 1 Kannada (SD).

India vs England 1st ODI Live streaming

The live streaming of IND vs ENG 1st ODI will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Stay tuned for India vs England 1st ODI live score updates and match commentary here