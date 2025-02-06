IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE, 1st ODI: Buttler opts to bat first; Jaiswal, Rana make debut
1st ODI | India vs England LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India handed bebut to Yashasvi Jaiswal and pacer Harshit Rana.
India and England will begin their final preparations for Champions Trophy 2025 with a three-match One Day International (ODI) series, starting today at VCA Stadium in Nagpur. Going into the series, India need many answers before they head into the multi-team tournament and IND vs ENG series will certainly help them to finalise their Playing 11 for the 2025 Champions Trophy. All eyes will be on India's Playing 11 for the 1st ODI.
Meanwhile, England Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday announced their playing 11 for the first ODI match of the series. Top England batter Joe Root made a return to the ODI squad for the first time since 2023. The 34-year-old's presence in the playing eleven will strengthen the visitors' batting lineup.
Phil Salt will keep the wicket for the Three Lions in the upcoming ODI match. Salt will also open along with Ben Duckett.Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone and Jacob Bethell will take care of England's middle order against the hosts in Nagpur.
Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer and Saqib Mahmood will lead the pace attack for the Three Lions on Thursday. Adil Rashid and Livingstone will be the spinners in the side.
India vs England 1st ODI Playing 11
India Playing 11 (probables): Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel / Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav
England Playing 11: Ben Duckett, Philip Salt(w), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(c), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood
IND vs ENG LIVE TOSS: The coin toss between India's Rohit Sharma and England's Jos Buttler will take place at 1 PM IST at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.
IND vs ENG ODI broadcast channel
The three-match series between India and England will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 (HD & SD), Sports 18 1 (HD & SD) in Hindi Language, Star Sports 1 Tamil (HD & SD), Star Sports 1 Telugu (HD & SD), and Star Sports 1 Kannada (SD).
India vs England 1st ODI Live streaming
The live streaming of IND vs ENG 1st ODI will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Stay tuned for India vs England 1st ODI live score updates and match commentary here
1:01 PM
1st ODI | India vs England LIVE TOSS UPDATES
England captain Jos Buttler wins the toss and elects to bat first in Nagpur.
12:59 PM
1st ODI | India vs England LIVE TOSS UPDATES
Rohit Sharma and Jos Buttler are at the middle. Toss just around the corner.
12:57 PM
1st ODI | India vs England LIVE TOSS UPDATES
The live toss between India and England is just moments away. Stay tuned for latest updates
12:56 PM
The pitch, a red-soil strip, is as firm as it gets. While a sprinkling of grass remains, moisture is absent, leaving the track dry and primed for stroke play. The ball should come onto the bat beautifully, making it a batting paradise in the early stages. However, as the game progresses, expect the red soil to aid turn, bringing spinners into the equation.
Given the conditions, the toss-winning captain might look to bowl first, taking advantage of any early movement before dew makes defending a total trickier.
India vs England 1st ODI LIVE UPDATES: Nagpur pitch report
A battleground for batters, a test for spinners – the pitch report
The stage is set, and the surface at this venue promises a contest tilted in favour of the batters. Traditionally, this hasn't been a high-scoring ground, but tonight, the story could be different. The dimensions—69m and 68m square boundaries, a 75m straight boundary—suggest that big hitters will have ample opportunity to clear the ropes.
A rock-hard surface built for runs
The pitch, a red-soil strip, is as firm as it gets. While a sprinkling of grass remains, moisture is absent, leaving the track dry and primed for stroke play. The ball should come onto the bat beautifully, making it a batting paradise in the early stages. However, as the game progresses, expect the red soil to aid turn, bringing spinners into the equation.
The elements in play – breeze and dew
A gentle breeze is sweeping across the ground, offering spinners an edge from one end. However, dew could become a decisive factor under the lights, making it tougher for spinners to grip the ball in the second innings.
The captain’s dilemma: Bat or bowl first?
Given the conditions, the toss-winning captain might look to bowl first, taking advantage of any early movement before dew makes defending a total trickier.
As Deep Dasgupta and Graeme Swann summarise, this is a good cricket pitch—batters will dominate early, spinners will come into play later, and a high-scoring thriller could be on the cards.
12:50 PM
IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live updates: Double ODI debut for India
India cricket team have handed Yashasvi Jaiswal and Harshit Rana with maiden ODI caps before the toss.
12:45 PM
IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live updates: Virat on the cusp of another record
The star Indian batter Virat Kohli have the chance to create another record in the first ODI against England in Nagpur as he needs only 94 runs to complete 14000 ODI runs. He will be only the third batter after Sachin Tendulkar (18426 runs) and Kumar Sangakkara (14234 runs) to achieve this hostoric milestone.
Kohli can also complete 4000 international runs against England if he adds 21 runs to his total today.
12:40 PM
IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live updates: Lowest ODI total in Nagpur
The lowest ODI score in Napur was made back in 2011 when Canada were bowled out on 123 against Zimbabwe.
12:35 PM
IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live updates: Highest ODI total in Nagpur
The highest ODI total record in Nagpur is under India's name for thier score of 354 for 7 against Australia in 2009.
12:30 PM
IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live updates: England ODI records in Nagpur
England has played only one ODI match in Nagpur, where they secured a six-wicket victory against the Netherlands during the 2011 ODI World Cup.
12:23 PM
IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live updates: India's ODI record in Nagpur
The Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur will host the first ODI. Since staging its inaugural ODI in 2009 between India and Australia, the venue has been the site of six ODIs featuring India. The home team has emerged victorious in five of those matches, suffering just one defeat.
12:10 PM
IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live updates: Root hails McCullum’s vision, sees boundless potential in England squad
Star batter Joe Root has lavished praise on England’s head coach Brendon McCullum, hailing his fearless cricketing philosophy as the perfect catalyst for the team’s meteoric rise. According to Root, McCullum’s aggressive mindset seamlessly complements the players’ skill sets, unlocking "endless possibilities" for England’s future.
As he prepares to rejoin England’s One-Day International (ODI) setup for the highly anticipated three-match series against India, starting Thursday, Root’s return carries a sense of poetic timing. His last ODI on Indian soil was a masterclass at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata during the 2023 World Cup, where he carved out a resilient 60 off 72 balls against Pakistan.
Reflecting on McCullum’s transformative ‘Bazball’ approach—an audacious, high-octane style that has reinvigorated England’s cricketing ethos—Root expressed unwavering confidence in the Kiwi’s leadership.
"The way he looks at the game fits beautifully with how this team is structured, with the skill sets we possess. It’s an exhilarating combination. When you put it all together, the sky’s the limit for this squad," Root declared in a video shared by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).
With McCullum at the helm and a squad brimming with talent, Root believes England is on the cusp of something extraordinary. As they gear up for battle against India, the stage is set for yet another thrilling chapter in their evolving cricketing legacy.
12:02 PM
England squad for 1st ODI vs India
England Squad: Philip Salt(w), Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(c), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Jamie Overton, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Smith, Jofra Archer.
11:51 AM
India squad for 1st ODI vs England
India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Varun Chakravarthy, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar
11:49 AM
India vs England 1st ODI LIVE UPDATES
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs England 1st One Day International at Vidharbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.
