India vs New Zealand 1st Test playing 11, live toss time and streaming

The attention shifts from T20 cricket to red-ball cricket as India take on New Zealand in the 1st Test match at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru from October 16. The venue is set to host its first Test match in almost two and a half years.

Led by Tom Latham, New Zealand will be hoping to get their first away Test series win in three years. However, they are up against a formidable Indian side, who last failed to win a home Test series back in 2012 against England. With the stage set, fans are expected to see a tight battle between the two sides in Bengaluru. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Playing 11

India Playing 11 (probable): Rohit Sharma (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand Playing 11 (probable): Tom Latham (captain), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wicketkeeper), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William O'Rourke

India vs New Zealand Head-to-Head in Tests

Fans won't be far off if they are predicting a draw in the 1st Test as these two sides are known to have neck-and-neck battles over the years. While India have the majority of wins (22) in the 62 matches they have played against the Kiwis, 27 matches have ended either in a draw or with no result. New Zealand have only won 13 matches against India in Tests.

Total Matches: 62

India Won: 22

New Zealand Won: 13

Draw: 27

India vs New Zealand Test Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

New Zealand: Tom Latham (C), Tom Blundell (WK), Michael Bracewell (1st Test only), Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi (2nd and 3rd Test only), Tim Southee, Kane Williamson, Will Young

India vs New Zealand 1st Test live telecast and streaming details

When will the India vs New Zealand 1st Test match take place?

The India vs New Zealand 1st Test match will be held on Wednesday, October 16.

At what time will the India vs New Zealand 1st Test live toss take place on October 16?

The live toss for the India vs New Zealand 1st Test will take place at 9:00 AM IST.

At what time will the live match between India vs New Zealand 1st Test start on October 16?

The India vs New Zealand 1st Test on October 16 will begin at 9:30 AM IST in Bengaluru.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs New Zealand 1st Test match in India?

The live telecast of the 1st Test match between India and New Zealand will be available on the Sports 18 network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand 1st Test match in India?

The live streaming of the 1st Test match between India and New Zealand will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.