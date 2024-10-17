India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test Day 2: Rohit wins toss, elects to bat first
IND vs NZ LIVE LIVE UPDATES: Rohit Sharma decides to bat first under overcast conditions in Bengaluru. Sarfaraz replaces Gill while Kuldeep comes in for Akash Deep
Shashwat NishantAditya Kaushik New Delhi
Day 2 of the 1st Test between India and New Zealand saw skipper Rohit Sharma win the toss and elect to bat first against Tom Latham-led side. Team India go into the 1st Test with 2 changes to their playing 11 as Shubman Gill and Akash Deep are replaced by Sarfaraz Khan and Kuldeep Yadav on the day.
Gill misses out the tie due to neck stiffness while Kuldeep Yadav has been introduced as the third spinner in the side considering the conditions in Bengaluru.
Rohit and Co. would be looking forward to make up for lost time after the first day was washed out due to heavy rain.
Gill misses out the tie due to neck stiffness while Kuldeep Yadav has been introduced as the third spinner in the side considering the conditions in Bengaluru.
Rohit and Co. would be looking forward to make up for lost time after the first day was washed out due to heavy rain.
Revised Session Timings, Day 2
- Morning session: 9:15 -11:30
- Afternoon session: 12:10 - 14:25
- Evening session: 14:45 - 16:45
Bengaluru weather update: The conditions will remain overcast in Bengaluru with chances of rain interrupting the proceedings possible yet again.
India vs New Zealand 1st Test Playing 11
India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
New Zealand Playing 11: Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke
India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 live telecast in India
Sports 18 network is the official broadcaster for the India vs New Zealand Test series. The IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 2 live telecast will be available on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD.
India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 live streaming in India
JioCinema will live stream the India vs New Zealand 1st Test match in India on the application and website.
Stay tuned for India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 live score and match updates here
8:58 AM
1st Test Day 2 - IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES - India's Playing 11
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
8:57 AM
1st Test Day 2 - IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES - New Zealand's Playing 11
New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke.
8:53 AM
1st Test Day 2 - IND vs NZ PLAYING 11 LIVE UPDATES: Three pacers in Kiwis' line-up
At the Tom Latham informs that he picks three pacers, spinner Azaj Patel and two spin-bowling all-rounders.
8:50 AM
1st Test Day 2 - IND vs NZ PLAYING 11 LIVE UPDATES: Changes in India's XI
At the toss, Rohit Sharma informs that Sarfaraz Khan replaces Shubman Gill in India's Playing 11 while Kuldeep Yadav comes in place of pacer Akash Deep.
8:47 AM
1st Test Day 2 - IND vs NZ TOSS UPDATES: India batting first
India captain Rohit Sharma wins the toss and elects to bat first at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
8:46 AM
1st Test Day 2 - IND vs NZ TOSS UPDATES
India vs New Zealand live toss is moments away
8:38 AM
1st Test Day 2 - IND vs NZ LIVE UPDATES: Coin toss at 8:45 AM
The coin toss between India and New Zealand is set to take place on time. Bumrah and Siraj have marked their run-up. According to media reports, Sarfaraz Khan has a lot of throwdowns ahead of toss.
8:36 AM
1st Test Day 2 - IND vs NZ LIVE UPDATES: Both teams arrive at stadium
Captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir are at the middle. The prospect of toss at 8:45 AM looks good.
Lets hope for the best
Lets hope for the best
8:26 AM
1st Test Day 2 - IND vs NZ LIVE UPDATES: Significant improvement in Bengaluru weather
According to social media updates, the sun is coming out at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Benglauru. However, some damp patches are clearly visible, which might force the umpires to delay the Day's play.
Lets hope for the best.
(Photo credit: X)
Lets hope for the best.
(Photo credit: X)
M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.
8:16 AM
1st Test Day 2 - IND vs NZ LIVE UPDATES: Overcast conditions in Bengaluru
8:09 AM
1st Test Day 2 - IND vs NZ LIVE : Bengaluru weather LIVE UPDATES
7:58 AM
1st Test Day 2 - IND vs NZ LIVE UPDATES - Will ground be ready for Day 2 play?
After the stumps was called at 2:30 PM IST on Wednesday, India captain Rohit Sharma came out and had a look at the surface as the groundsmen removed the covers for some patching work. Green grass was also sprinkled on the damp patches on the square.
The late work done by the groundsmen could help the umpires to start the Day 2 proceeding on time. However, the India vs New New Zealand toss would decide, the wicket has the dampness which give bowlers early advantage.
The late work done by the groundsmen could help the umpires to start the Day 2 proceeding on time. However, the India vs New New Zealand toss would decide, the wicket has the dampness which give bowlers early advantage.
7:50 AM
1st Test Day 2 - IND vs NZ LIVE UPDATES
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 proceedings. After Day 1 was called off due to rain, the rain threat still looms on Day 2.
Stay tuned with us for all the latest updates...
Stay tuned with us for all the latest updates...
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 7:46 AM IST