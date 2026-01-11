Home / Cricket / News / India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st ODI: Conway-Henry take NZ off to a steady start
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI LIVE UPDATES: Both Indian skipper Gill and vice skipper Iyer missed the ODI series against South Africa due to injuries

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI live scorecard
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2026 | 2:13 PM IST
2:13 PM

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st ODI: 7 runs from the over!

Over summary: 0 4 0 2 Wd 0 0; New Zealand 36/0 after 8 overs; Devon Conway 21 (27), Henry Nicholls 13 (21)
 
Harshit Rana continues the attack for India. He gives away 7 runs from the over.

2:06 PM

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st ODI: 5 runs from the over!

Over summary: 0 1 0 0 4 0; New Zealand 29/0 after 7 overs; Devon Conway 21 (27), Henry Nicholls 7 (15)
 
Md Siraj continues the attack for India. He gives away 5 runs from the over.

2:01 PM

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st ODI: 7 runs from the over!

Over summary: 0 1 1 1 4 0; New Zealand 24/0 after 6 overs; Devon Conway 17 (23), Henry Nicholls 6 (13)
 
Harshit Rana continues the attack for India. 

Ball 6- Dot ball to end the over. 7 from it
 
Ball 5- Conway flicks the ball to fine leg for a boundary
 
Ball 4- Henry takes a single to mid-off
 
Ball 3- Conway plays the ball with soft hands and collects a single to mid-off
 
Ball 2- Catch dropped. Kuldeep drops Henry at third man. One run
 
Ball 1- Sliding ball from Rana and Henry is hit on the thigh, no run.

1:56 PM

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st ODI: 4 runs from the over!

Over summary: 0 4 0 0 0 0; New Zealand 17/0 after 5 overs; Devon Conway 12 (20), Henry Nicholls 4 (10)
 
Md Siraj continues the attack for India. 

Ball 6- Another dot from Siraj to end the over. Just four from it
 
Ball 5- Dot ball
 
Ball 4- Short ball outside off from Sui
 
Ball 3- Straight defence from Conway. No run
 
Ball 2- Conway with a brilliant drive collects four runs through deep extra covers
 
Ball 1- Play and a miss for Conway. No run

1:51 PM

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st ODI: 6 runs from the over!

Over summary: 0 WD 0 4 0 1 0; New Zealand 13/0 after 4 overs; Devon Conway 8 (14), Henry Nicholls 4 (10)
 
Harshit Rana continues the attack for India. 

Ball 6- Dot ball
 
Ball 5- Conway takes a single to cover point
 
Ball 4- Almost nicked it. Outside off ball from Rana and Conway almost had his bat on it. No run
 
Ball 3- Conway comes down the ground and finally scores a boundary to long on
 
Ball 2- Full ball from Rana and Conway just defends it back to the bowler

Ball 2- WIDE
 
Ball 1- Short ball from Rana and Conway has no issue just moving out of the line. No run

1:46 PM

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st ODI: 5 runs from the over!

Over summary: 1 0 0 0 0 4; New Zealand 7/0 after 3 overs; Devon Conway 3 (9), Henry Nicholls 4 (9)
 
Md Siraj continues the attack for India. 

Ball 6- Henry breaks the shackles and finally gets a boundary to end the over.
 
Ball 5- Siraj continues to keep NZ under pressure with another dot.
 
Ball 4- Henry drives the ball straight to men at short mid-off. NO run
 
Ball 3- Full-length ball from Siraj and Henry just defends it. No run
 
Ball 2- Siraj angles the ball outside off, and Henry leaves it for the keeper. No run
 
Ball 1- Conway plays the ball to mid-off for a single

1:41 PM

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st ODI: 1 run from the over!

Over summary: 0 0 1 0 0 0; New Zealand 2/0 after 2 overs; Devon Conway 2 (8), Henry Nicholls 0 (4)
 
Harshit Rana comes in the attack for India. 

Ball 6- Another dot from Rana to end the over. 
 
Ball 5- Dot ball
 
Ball 4- Play and a miss for Henry. No run
 
Ball 3- Conway opens the face of the bat and plays the ball to third man for a single
 
Ball 2- Pitched up ball from Rana and Conway fails to make any connection. No run
 
Ball 1- Fifth stump line for Rana and Conway just leaves it for the keeper. No run

1:36 PM

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st ODI: First over done and dusted

Over summary: 0 0 0 0 1 0; New Zealand 1/0 after 1 over; Devon Conway 1 (5), Henry Nicholls 0 (1)
 
Md Siraj opens the attack for India. 
 
Ball 6- Dot ball from Siraj to end the over.
 
Ball 5- Conway takes a single to square leg and is finally off the mark
 
Ball 4- Play and a miss for Conway. No run
 
Ball 3- Third dot in a row for Siraj to open.
 
Ball 2- Conway plays the ball with straight bat to mid on for no run.
 
Ball 1- Out-swing from Siraj to start. Conway drives the ball to covers but straight to fielder. No run

1:29 PM

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st ODI: Match underway

The first ODI match btween India and New Zealand in Vododara is now underway. 

1:21 PM

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st ODI: Pitch report

The Kotambi Stadium hosts its first international match on a black-soil surface that appears tricky. With 67m square boundaries and a 77m straight boundary, the pitch shows early cracks that could widen as the game progresses. Although it looks hard, there is softness underneath, which may cause uneven bounce. Scoring could be challenging, with 300 a competitive total. Dew later on may make conditions two-paced, favouring teams bowling first.

1:10 PM

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st ODI: New Zealand's playing 11 for the match

New Zealand Playing 11: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay(w), Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Adithya Ashok

1:08 PM

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st ODI: India's playing 11 for the match

India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

1:01 PM

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st ODI: India win the toss

India win the toss in the first ODI and opted to bowl first.

12:50 PM

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st ODI: Two big returns for India

India will have two big returns in the ODI series against New Zealand as ODI skipper Shubman Gill and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer, who missed the last series of 2025 against South Africa due to injuries are back in the set-up.

12:40 PM

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st ODI: Injury blow for India

India have suffred an early injury blow in the series as Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of three match series. Dhruv Jurel has been named as his replacement.
First Published: Jan 11 2026 | 12:02 PM IST

